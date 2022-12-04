Former Warriors Guard, ‘Linsanity’ Hero Punished by Chinese League

Jeremy Lin may have hit the big time in the Big Apple, but the man who inspired “Linsanity” back in 2012 will always be a member of the Golden State Warriors family. The 34-year-old was in the Bay for some of Steph Curry’s earliest days with the club, and his last taste of pro ball in the US came with the Sea Dubs two years ago.

Now, Lin finds himself plying his trade for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association (alongside another ex-Warrior in Jordan Bell). However, things aren’t exactly popping off for him in his latest overseas stint.

During the first stage of CBA games this season, Lin was limited to just a handful of brief appearances for the Loong Lions. And now, with just a few days remaining until the next round of games begins, the baller looks to have run afoul of the league itself.

As relayed by the Associated Press, Lin was fined 10,000 yuan (about $1,400) for criticizing his team’s quarantine facilities on social media.

Lin Sounds Off on Team Hotel

Per the Shanghai-based outlet, The Paper, Lin was heard saying, “Can you believe this is a weight room?” and “What kind of garbage is this?” in a since-deleted video post. It was further reported that Lin removed the post after “the situation was clarified” that the hotel in question was only to be used briefly.

Those comments came in a moment when the ruling Chinese Communist Party is enacting a strict “Zero COVID” policy that has sparked protests around the country.

Meanwhile, Lin is still trying to regain his footing as a pro hooper after a particularly rough bout with COVID-19 last year. As reported by The South China Morning Post (archived), his case was so bad that he was hospitalized, and the former NBA star lost nearly 20 pounds while in isolation.

After returning to the hardwood with the Beijing Ducks in 2021-22, he was forced to contend with the aftereffects of the virus, and regaining his previous form has been an ongoing process.

On Friday, Lin updated his Instagram timeline with a video of himself strutting his stuff on the hardwood, along with a caption reading: “Still dream chasing… 2nd CBA bubble about to start.”

Lin Looked to Be Knocking on the NBA Door Again With Santa Cruz

Although his attempt to get back into the Association via the Sea Dubs ultimately didn’t bear fruit, Lin acquitted himself particularly well with the Warriors’ G League affiliate. In nine appearances with the team (eight of which were starts), he averaged 19.8 points, 6.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and nearly one steal per outing while shooting 42.6% from deep.

In the wake of his comeback attempt, Lin noted that the experience was a sobering reminder of what many people of color outside of sports and entertainment go through in their daily lives/jobs.

“I took a $30,000 salary in my 11th year as a professional basketball player to come back and do what I did, and even then, it just wasn’t enough. And to me, that moment is also very important in my career, because Linsanity was, you’re fighting an uphill battle but you broke through, and the G League was the more realistic moment that 99% of minorities and people who are fighting uphill experience: I deserved it, I was qualified, and I didn’t get it,” Lin said, via the Daily Beast.