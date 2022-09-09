Warriors Officially Sign Former Lottery Pick, Sea-Dubber to Camp Deal

The Golden State Warriors are putting the finishing touches on their roster for training camp, which is set to tip-off in a matter of weeks. Per an announcement from the club on Thursday, shooting guard Jerome Robinson has officially been signed to a contract. The 25-year-old will be joining the Dubs on a non-guaranteed deal for training camp.

News of Robinson’s impending signing was broken, quizzically, by veteran NFL reporter Adam Schefter back on August 31.

Of course, Robinson is no stranger to the Warriors organization — he spent the 2021-22 campaign with Golden State’s Santa Cruz-based G League affiliate. Now, he’ll attempt to lock down a back-end roster spot with the main club, of which the Warriors have two.

That said, one of those spots is essentially earmarked for veteran Andre Iguodala, who continues to weigh his options after capturing championship ring No. 4 as an 18th-year pro last season.

After a Rocky Start, Robinson Lit It Up for the Sea Dubs

Play

Jerome Robinson Drops A CAREER-HIGH 36 Points vs. Agua Caliente Clippers The NBA G League is the NBA's official minor league. Fans can get a glimpse at the players, coaches and officials competing to ascend to the NBA's rank. With 41 percent of players on start-of-season NBA rosters boasting NBA G League experience when the 2021-22 season tipped off in October, the NBA G League YouTube… 2022-03-20T06:37:59Z

Robinson is definitely one of the more intriguing prospects to have come through Santa Cruz in recent years. After showing out as a collegiate at Boston College — where he teamed with Warriors alum Ky Bowman — averaging 21 points per game and earning First Team All-ACC honors as a junior, he was selected in the lottery at No. 13 overall by the LA Clippers.

However, after the Sea Dubs scooped him up from the available player pool in January, he struggled to establish himself initially. Over his first five games with the team, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 8.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per outing while shooting just 35.9% from the floor and 21% from deep.

After dropping 25 points in game No. 6, though, he was off to the races. By year’s end, he had turned things around to the point that he was logging a 20-4-4 line with shooting splits of 46-32-82.

And while he’ll face competition from the Mac McClungs, Trevion Williamses and Pat Spencers of the world where sticking with the Warriors is concerned, that run under the organization’s watchful eye could give him an edge in the race.

Robinson Was One of the Bigger NBA Draft Busts in Recent Memory

Things may be coming up aces for Robinson now, but just a few, short years ago, he was being namechecked as a big-time draft blunder. With players like Michael Porter Jr. (who slipped to No. 14), Donte DiVincenzo (No. 17), Rob Williams (27th) and others still on the board in ’18, the Clips went with Robinson instead.

And he ultimately struggled to overcome his physical, athletic and defensive limitations as a fledgling pro.

During his brief run with the Clips, Robinson played in a grand total of 75 games, averaging just 3.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 10.6 minutes per contest. He struggled to hit from the floor, too, making only 36.6% of his shot attempts and 29.8% from deep.

After two years at Staples, Robinson was dealt to the Washington Wizards as part of the Marcus Morris trade. And while he upped his scoring in the US capital, his shooting never picked up and he was waived by the Wiz at the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign.