Warriors Signing Former Lottery Pick to Compete for Roster Spot: Report

It looks as though Jerome Robinson will be staying with the Golden State Warriors, at least through training camp.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported via Twitter on July 17 that the Warriors had signed Robinson to a training camp deal with the expectation that he will compete for a roster spot.

The 13th overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2018, the 6-foot-4 guard has spent the past two years with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League.

His first year in the G League, he played in 22 games with Santa Cruz, where he averaged 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 29.9 minutes a game, shooting 45.5% from the floor. Last season, he played 24 games and finished with 14.8 points, 4.3 boards and 4.9 assists in 29.2 minutes per game.

Robinson Had Slow Start to His NBA Career

Jerome Robinson with the HUGE steal and bucket 😤 With that, we’ve got overtime down in Birmingham! @GLeagueWarriors pic.twitter.com/ZZTXBPsDvF — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 10, 2023

After getting selected by the Clippers in the first round, Robinson played in 33 games as a rookie, limited by a foot injury. A few months into his second season, he was traded to the Washington Wizards, where he remained through the 2021 season.

His best season came during his 2019-2020 campaign, which was split between Los Angeles and Washington. He averaged 5.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists that year (stats via Basketball Reference), but he was hampered by an Achilles injury in 2020, once again limiting his playing time. He was waived by Washington in April of 2021 after playing in 38 games. He hasn’t played in an NBA game since.

It’s unlikely Robinson will make Golden State’s roster, but he should be a solid camp addition.

Steve Kerr on His Warriors Team: ‘We’re Going to Be a Lot Different’ Next Season

After trading Jordan Poole for Chris Paul and drafting guard Brandin Podziemski and Indiana center/power forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, the Dubs will have some new role players next season.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr thinks the changes his team has made this offseason will be enough to re-ignite a fire under a Dubs squad just over a year removed from its fourth championship.

“We’re going to be a lot different,” Kerr told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic on June 24. “The last thing I’m going to do is say anything about a team that just won a championship a year ago and then fought through a difficult season. Made a helluva run at the end of this year. I’ve loved this group that we’ve had the last couple years.”

Kerr noted he thinks the addition of Paul in particular may be the spark that ignites the Dubs’ fire again, but don’t expect things to change too much when the Warriors take the court again next season.

“The biggest point is that we sensed we needed a shift,” Kerr added. “Didn’t mean we needed an overhaul, but we needed a shift of some sort. I think everybody in the organization sensed that. And it feels like we’ve made a pretty significant shift without giving up our identity and our sense of who we are as a team. I think, all in all, it’s a very positive shift.”