Warriors Sign Former Lottery Pick to Complete 2-Way Slots

Former lottery pick Jerome Robinson completed the Golden State Warriors two-way slots, the team announced on Friday.

Robinson, the 13th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, will join Lester Quiñones and Usman Garuba as the Warriors’ two-way players for the season. All three players are eligible to be with the Warriors for a maximum of 50 regular-season games.

The 26-year-old Robinson has been a mainstay with Golden State’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, appearing in 60 games over the last two seasons. He averaged 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 29.6 minutes per game.

Robinson spent his first two seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers, appearing in 75 regular-season and five playoff games. He was traded to the Washington Wizards in a three-team trade with the New York Knicks in 2020.

Robinson owns NBA career averages of 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 14.2 minutes in 113 games, including 12 starts.

Robinson is expected to play heavily with the Santa Cruz Warriors under new head coach coach Nick Kerr, Steve Kerr’s son.

Warriors Bring Rudy Gay to Training Camp

The Warriors have also added 37-year-old Rudy Gay to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy teased the signings of Gay and Robinson during Monday’s press conference.

“We’re bringing in a mix of different players that we think can do some different things, and we’ll evaluate in camp, but I don’t think we have our sights set on any one thing right now in terms of a guard, a big, a wing, a young player, an old player,” Dunleavy said during Monday’s press conference ahead of next week’s training camp. “We’re kind of open, and I think that’s a great position to be in where we have flexibility and can kind of evaluate to see what’s the best for our team.”

Gay averaged 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game in his first 17 seasons. Last season, he appeared in 56 games for the Jazz, putting up respectable numbers: 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 14.6 minutes off the bench. He is a 34.6% career 3-point shooter.

Magic Responds to Stephen Curry’s Claim as Best PG Ever

Magic Johnson will not let Stephen Curry‘s claim as the best point guard ever slide.

“Does the numbers say that, Zach?” Johnson’s retort to CBS Sports Radio’s Zach Gelb on his show.

“If he got more than five championships, if he got more than three Finals MVPs and three league MVPs, then he’s the greatest. If he got more than number one in assists all-time in the Finals, number two in double-doubles, number one in triple-doubles all-time in the NBA playoffs, number four in steals all-time in the playoffs, if he got more than those numbers, then he’s the best.”

“I’m just saying, if he got more than all those things, he’s the best. But the last time I checked, he doesn’t,” he added.

In August, Curry boldly claimed he’s the best point guard ever on Gilbert Arena’s podcast.

“Yes, it’s me and Magic [Johnson]. Is that the conversation?” Curry told Arenas.