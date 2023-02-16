JJ Redick Furiously Defends Warriors Star Steph Curry After Disrespectful Claim

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most successful franchises over the course of the last decade, and their Big 3 of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green has been at the center of it. But while Thompson and Green are Hall-of-Famers in their own rights, Curry has been the one leading the charge.

Curry has established himself as one of the greatest NBA players of all time, yet some people still fail to give him the respect he deserves. During a recent edition of ESPN’s First Take, Chris Russo argued Boston Celtics star Larry Bird’s place as one of the greatest three-point shooters ever, taking away from Curry because of the lack of physical basketball. This made JJ Redick irate, as he furiously defended Curry in the debate.

“When I watch, let’s say Steph Curry, for example,” Redick stated. “When I watch Steph Curry off the ball in a playoff gamegetting grabbed and held by Marcus smart, they’re attached to him at all times. But then when I watch Larry Bird come off a pindown and no one’s within five feet of him and they’re shooting the gap, you’re telling me one is more physical than the other? You’re telling me that’s more physical than Steph Curry being grabbed and held for 48 minutes?”

JJ Redick & Mad Dog's HEATED DEBATE about Larry Bird & Steph Curry 🍿 | First Take JJ Redick & Mad Dog's HEATED DEBATE about Larry Bird & Steph Curry 🍿 | First Take Stephen A. Smith, JJ Redick and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo get into a heated debate on First Take. #ESPN #NBA #FirstTake ☑️ Subscribe to ESPN+: plus.espn.com/ 📱Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn 🏀 Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on… 2023-02-15T16:04:21Z

Russo went on to claim that the officials “protect Curry all the time,” which led to an exasperated sigh from Redick. It was a long, loud, and entertaining argument where neither side was willing to give an inch.

Redick argued that, while Bird may be one of the best shooters to ever step foot on an NBA court, he is not one of the greatest three-point shooters. As for Curry, the three-point GOAT, he’s had to deal with more tight coverage behind the arc because of the way the game has changed.

Stephen Curry Delivers Injury Update

As for the Warriors this season, they would love to have Curry back out on the court right about now. However, during a recent chat with the media, Curry delivered a less-than-stellar update on where he’s at in his recovery process.

“It’s all dictated around how this heals,” Curry told The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “This is different than the shoulder where it’s pretty predictable where I’ll be, and we get to a point where I can play and then I reinjure it or put myself in jeopardy out there on the floor. This one’s different because ligaments can heal on all different types of timelines. So there’s a window for each checkpoint. After the All-Star break I want to hopefully get back on the court. Depending on how things go from there I can start to key in on a specific day to get back.”

Steph Curry said he doesn’t have a specific timeline for his return. Hopes to get back on court after the All-Star break. But will clearly miss a number of games post ASB. pic.twitter.com/FIR8QBdpz6 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 14, 2023

Draymond Green Puts Warriors on Notice

Meanwhile, Green took the time to put his teammates on notice after Golden State’s recent loss to the LA Clippers, expressing his disappointment in their defensive efforts.

“I don’t think it’s a championship hangover. It’s a will to want to defend,” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “You’re not hungover at .500, 60 games into the season. You’re a loser if you’re still hungover at that point, so there’s no hangover. It’s the will to defend, stop and guard your man, sink in help and trap the box, rotate. Defense is all one to two steps extra. I’ma take that extra step to get there or I’m not. That’s all will, and we don’t have that as a team.”