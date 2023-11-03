Former Warriors Top Pick Leaves Home After Finding out Wife’s OnlyFans Account

Former Golden State Warriors No. 1 pick Joe Smith left their home after finding out his wife, Kisha Chavis, has an OnlyFans account.

“[Smith] is pretty pissed off with me,” Chavis told TMZ Sports in an October 31 interview. “I think he’s at his sister’s house, he’s not talking to me right now.”

In the now-viral video, Chavis filmed the moment Smith was ranting after finding out his wife’s OnlyFans account.

Ex NBA player Joe Smith finds out his wife has an Only Fan pic.twitter.com/DFHA1mI0y1 — SHO’NUFF (@IAMSHO_NUFF) October 30, 2023

Chavis, a former adult entertainer and singer, told TMZ Sports that she only opened an OnlyFans account to rake in additional income and get out of their financial mess.

How Joe Smith Blew His NBA Earnings

Smith, the Warriors’ No. 1 pick in 1995, earned $61 million from his 16-year NBA career. But he only took home $18 million after taxes, agent and management fees. In 2018, CNBC reported he owed $157,000 and is living paycheck-to-paycheck.

Smith played for the Warriors from 1995 to 1998 before becoming a journeyman, playing for 11 different teams. He last saw action in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2010-11 season.

The former Naismith College Player of the Year had a decent NBA career, averaging 10.9 points and 6.4 rebounds. But he blew all his NBA career earnings with reckless spending on homes and luxury cars, bad investments and a costly divorce.

“Once I got traded, it was always tough to unload those homes,” Smith told CNBC in 2018. “I was always losing money.”

Chavis revealed that Smith was forced to retire as no team signed him after the NBA lockout in 2011.

“He just never got a new job,” Chavis told TMZ Sports. “Nobody wanted him anymore.”

Joe Smith’s Wife Is Tired of Taking the Lead

Chavis and Smith have been together since 2012, a year after the NBA player’s retirement.

Chavis claimed she never left Smith’s side even when things got worse for the retired NBA player. She even helped him as Smith worked in one of her businesses, a moving company, that went under during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m tired of being the one to figure s—t out,” Chavis told TMZ Sports. “So I figured it out the best way I know that can maximize the money that needs to come in. Because I’m tired of … living minimal.”

“I have always made a good life for myself,” she added. “You know not everybody’s hustle and drive are the same, and depression is a serious thing also. I’ve been just supporting and dealing and going through his trials and tribulations with him.”

“[OnlyFans] is not a solution, not in my book,” Smith told Chavis in the viral video.

Chavis claims that she still loves Smith and she’s not sorry for making an OnlyFans account.

“I made an executive decision when my man wasn’t taking the lead,” she said. “I’m just sorry that he can’t understand that it’s not, it wasn’t a selfish decision.”

Chavis will continue with her OnlyFans account and wants Smith to seek professional help.

“I think as a couple, and him individually, he needs counseling to help find out that we find his self, and his new place in the world. It’s really hard when you had a major career, being the No. 1 draft pick, and then everything ends. How do you deal with that?”