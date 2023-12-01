Warriors Interested in Grizzlies’ $19 Million Swingman: Report

The Golden State Warriors have their eyes on improving on the margins rather than swinging for an in-season star trade.

According to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto, the Warriors are among the teams monitoring Memphis Grizzlies’ swingman John Konchar.

“Reserve forward John Konchar is also a candidate to be dealt before the February trade deadline. The Celtics, Warriors, and Lakers are among the teams who’ve kept tabs on Konchar’s situation from afar, HoopsHype has learned,” Scotto wrote.

Like the rest of the Grizzlies, still reeling from Ja Morant’s suspension, Konchar is struggling this season. The 6-foot-5 Konchar is only averaging 3.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting a career-low 34.9 percent from the field. But he is a good rebounder for his size.

Despite lacking a true center outside Kevon Looney, the undersized Warriors have put a premium on rebounding. They are fourth in the league in rebounds, averaging 46.7 per game after the November 30 games.

Konchar could get them over the top as a bench piece. His 4.2 rebounds per game this season would rank top six among the Warriors.

Konchar could grab more and produce when given the opportunity. In 32 starts with the Grizzlies, he averaged 8.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The 27-year-old Konchar is in his fifth season in the league after going undrafted in 2019. He worked his way up to become part of the Grizzlies rotation starting on a two-way contract.

Konchar signed a three-year, $19 million extension with the Grizzlies last year that will kick in next season.

Klay Thompson’s Vintage Performance

Klay Thompson turned back the clock with a vintage performance that gave the Golden State Warriors a much-needed 120-114 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, November 30.

Thompson racked up 10 straight points in a personal 10-4 run against the Clippers in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Thompson finished with 22 points, his fourth 20-point game in his last five games. His explosion down the stretch came on the heels of a scoreless fourth-quarter performance in their 124-123 loss in Sacramento, where they blew a 24-point lead.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr took the blame for his decision to sit out Moses Moody, who caught fire against the Kings, for Thompson. The veteran wing made sure it will not repeat against the Clippers.

As the Warriors teetered on the brink of squandering another double-digit lead, Thompson turned an 89-82 Warriors lead into a 99-86 lead. The Clippers fell short in overcoming an 18-point Warriors lead.

Stephen Curry Lauds Klay Thompson’s Effort

Stephen Curry, who led the Warriors with 26 points and a season-high eight assists, was the first to commend Thompson’s fourth-quarter heroics.

“We needed it,” Stephen Curry said of Thompson’s scoring outburst in the fourth quarter. “That was a timely run especially how our fourth quarters have been.”

Thompson shot 8-of-18 from the field and added six rebounds with two assists and one block. He was 4-of-5 in the fourth quarter and finished with a plus-8.5 net rating, the only positive among the Warriors starters.

“For him to get hot and hit a bunch of different shots, “Curry said, “it’s a reminder with the way our team is built and the way teams defend us, you never know when it’s going to come and the selflessness of how we need to play.”

“When the ball is moving it’s usually going to find the right person and I know he didn’t have much going before that run and that’s Klay. Stay confident. Let the game come to you and good things happen. It’s great to see him smile, got the crowd into it. It was much needed.”