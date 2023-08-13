Warriors’ Rising Forward Drops 60 Points in Crawsover Debut [LOOK]

After declaring a breakout season is coming, Jonathan Kuminga immediately put in the work.

The Golden State Warriors forward exploded for 60 points in his Crawsover debut on Saturday, August 12, at Royal Brougham Pavilion in Seattle.

The 20-year-old Kuminga added six assists and five rebounds in a sensational performance.

The 6-foot-7 forward showed a much-improved off-the-dribble game and his three-level scoring ability that was inconsistent during his first two seasons in the league.

He even linked up with an eye-in-the-sky play with his Warriors teammate Gary Payton II.

After playing sporadically since he was drafted seventh overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga is confident he’s poised for a breakout year, especially after the Warriors have traded away Jordan Poole, the team’s leading scorer off the bench.

“This upcoming season is definitely the year,” the 20-year-old Kuminga told ESPN last week.

“A lot of people are expecting so much from me – and myself; I’m expecting a lot. It’s a lot of pressure, but I don’t really pay attention to the noise. The pressure is always going to be there. It’s just [on] me to go out there and perform,” he added.

He walked the talk in his Pro-Am debut.

Jonathan Kuminga Featured in Mock Trade for Raptors All-Star

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley pushed a trade idea involving Kuminga that could land the Warriors Pascal Siakam.

The proposed trade:

Golden State Warriors receive: Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors receive: Chris Paul, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and a 2028 first-round pick (top-seven protected)

The trade proposal is built upon the premise that the Raptors would view Kuminga as a much younger version of Siakam, which fits the timeline of their young cornerstone Scottie Barnes.

Paul will be a one-year rental to fill the void vacated by Fred VanVleet.

The Warriors would get Siakam, who is coming off his best season in the NBA, averaging 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He will immediately help the Raptors in a way Kuminga cannot do just yet.

Warriors Announce Promotions and Additions

The Warriors have reorganized since Bob Myers stepped down. Mike Dunleavy, Jr. succeeded Myers as the team’s new general manager.

On Wednesday, they also announced that Kent Lacob, son of owner Joe Lacob, had been promoted to vice president of basketball development. Also promoted were Onsi Saleh to vice president of basketball strategy and team counsel; Pabail Sidhu to vice president of basketball analytics and innovation; Nanea McGuigan to senior director of basketball administration and player programs; Ryan Atkinson to director of basketball development.

They have also added former NBA player and Denver Nuggets assistant coach Chuck Hayes as director of basketball operations and Tatiana Lampley as basketball operations coordinator.

Steve Kerr’s son, Nick, was also promoted to the head coach of Santa Cruz Warriors, their G League team. Nick Kerr’s predecessor Seth Cooper was promoted to director of player development along with David Faotoki, who will continue to oversee the Santa Cruz Warriors basketball operations.

The Warriors have also promoted Klint Carlson to player development coach and video coordinator and hired Everett Dayton as video coordinator for player development.