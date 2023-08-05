Warriors’ Young Wing Eyes Breakout Season: ‘I’m Expecting a Lot’

Following Jordan Poole‘s exit from the Golden State Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga is expected to play a more prominent role in his third season.

Kuminga declares he’s ready for it.

“This upcoming season is definitely the year,” the 20-year-old Kuminga told ESPN at the Basketball without Borders camp in South Africa on Friday.

“A lot of people are expecting so much from me – and myself; I’m expecting a lot. It’s a lot of pressure, but I don’t really pay attention to the noise. The pressure is always going to be there. It’s just [on] me to go out there and perform,” he added.

Kuminga was inconsistent during his first two seasons in the league owing to his youth and sporadic playing time. But with Poole — their top bench scorer when he wasn’t starting — no longer around, there’s a clear runway for Kuminga to earn a significant role off the bench next season.

He could also benefit from Paul’s stabilizing presence if Steve Kerr opts to play the 11-time All-Star point guard off the bench or stagger his minutes with the first and second units.

Last season, Kuminga averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 20.8 minutes per game.

“The achievement [I crave] is just growing as a person – there’s nothing more important than growing as a person,” Kuminga told ESPN. “As long as you grow as a person, that opens up a lot of doors. Now you know what to do on the court, and now you know what to do off the court – just [by] growing up.”

Warriors to Work out Harry Giles III

The Warriors would take a look at former first-round pick Harry Giles III next week, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

Harry Giles III worked out for the Orlando Magic recently and will work out for Golden State next week, his agent Daniel Hazan says. Giles III will also work out for the Nets tomorrow, as @SBondyNYDN said. The Knicks saw Giles workout in Las Vegas earlier in the offseason. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 5, 2023

The 20th overall pick in 2017 has yet to play in the NBA since the 2020-21 season. Giles III averaged 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in an injury-plagued three seasons in the league.

If healthy, he could provide insurance depth for the Warriors, who have limited spending power to add a player to their expensive roster.

Warriors Announce Preseason Schedule

The Warriors will play five preseason games against two of their fiercest Western Conference rivals and the top overall pick of this year’s NBA Draft.

It will be California classic rivalry in their first four preseason games — two each against the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings twice before wrapping it up with their first look at Victor Wembanyama.

A home-and-away game against the Lakers, a rematch of the Western Conference semifinals, opens their preseason, beginning on Oct. 7 at the Chase Center at 5:30 p.m. Five days later, on Oct. 13, they will visit the Lakers, who won their last playoff series, 4-2, at the Crypto.com Arena in a 7 p.m. matchup.

It will also be Chris Paul’s much-anticipated debut on a Warriors jersey. Golden State acquired the 11-time All-Star point guard in a trade centered on Jordan Poole.

The Warriors then visit the Kings on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. at Golden1 Center in their first meeting since their classic seven-game first-round playoff battle last season. A rematch three days later, on Oct. 18, will be at Chase Center at 7 p.m.

Finally, Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will visit them on Oct. 20, with the game set for 7 p.m.