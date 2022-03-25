Warriors Jonathan Kuminga Stats Shows Just How Absurd His Ceiling Could Be

Not always do contending teams have youthful talent that not only is on the roster, but plays meaningful minutes in the rotation. Although James Wiseman has had a lost sophomore season marred by his knee injury, the Golden State Warriors managed to grab 7th overall pick Jonathan Kuminga in last year’s draft.

The 19-year-old started his career off slow, only playing a total of 101 minutes in October and November combined. However, his numbers have climbed up with each passing month. The long absence of Draymond Green opened the door for more minutes for the young high flier—and the teenager seized the opportunity and ran with it. In February and March combined, Kuminga is averaging about 14.5 points and 4.75 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game.

What’s even scarier is that the rookie is just scratching the surface with his potential. Amongst his rookie class, Kuminga is ranked No. 1 in points per 36 minutes with players who have played over 30 games at 20.1 points per NBA.com stats (h/t Warriors Reddit).

Just imagine what the rookie’s game will look like after a couple more seasons. What makes it even better is how one of the best defensive players in Draymond Green will likely be helping him develop every step of the way. As Green gets older, he will hand the keys to Kuminga to take over as the Warriors forward for the next decade and beyond.

Teammates Rave About Kuminga’s Development

Over the course of the season, the rookie’s teammates have been praising the 19-year-olds game. From Klay Thompson asking why Kuminga was not an initial selection for the Rising Stars game to Steve Kerr raving about his growth, it’s been a promising start to his career.

“Jonathan’s been great,” Steve Kerr said after March 23 win in Miami. “The growth has been continuous all year. From the beginning of the season ’til now, it’s just dramatic how much better he is. He’s so gifted, so explosive. The game is slowing down for him a little bit. When he’s down on the post you can see it, he’s more patient.”

With all their key rotation players of Stephen Curry, Green, Klay Thompson, and Otto Porter out for the game, Kuminga started and dominated to finish with 22 points, 5 rebounds, on 9-of-17 shooting. He finished with a team high +20 while he was on the court. The Congolese native did foul out, but he stamped his presence on the court.





“He’s a kid that wants to learn and wants to get better,” Andrew Wiggins says after the game. “And every game he’s getting better. He’s doing things that we never see him do, and he’s just doing it. He’s talented. Sky is the limit for him.”

Damion Lee also praised his size and freakish athleticism. He discussed in detail with reporters after the game with exactly what Kuminga does to impact the game.

“Obviously he’s a freak. He’s physical as hell, he’s one of the most athletic guys in the league. For him, just continuing to know when to attack when he has smaller guys on him—a mismatch. He can dominate. He can help get early fouls, continue to get us in the bonus earlier and earlier. And then just continuing to stay aggressive and knowing where his spots are.

ESPN Insider Says the Warriors Need Kuminga for Title Run

On March 18’s Zach Lowe’s 10 NBA things column on ESPN, the insider marveled at how unique Kuminga’s skillset and size have been. The rookie’s rapid ascent on the court has forced Kerr’s hand to play him in the rotation to the point the coach admitted that Kuminga will be a part of the playoff rotation.

Lowe writes in his column how the Dubs will need Kuminga and fellow rookie Moses Moody to be on the court come playoff time to really have a chance to compete for a title.

Kuminga is looking more at ease within that system. He’s developing feel for all those snap reads it requires — cuts, handoffs, flare screens. He’s a natural fit playing off great shooters — rampaging through all the space their gravity creates, and assaulting the tin. He has the tools to guard anyone; the Warriors have used him on Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum — stars of all types. Kuminga makes some typical rookie mistakes, but has not looked out of his depth. …Kuminga and Moody have leapfrogged other veterans for that ninth spot — barring an individual matchup (Ja Morant, Chris Paul) that may require an injection of Gary Payton II. The bet here is Golden State needs both rookies to get where it wants to go.

Playing rookies in the playoffs are definitely a risk, but it just seems silly at this point to bench Kuminga for the playoffs. For one, it will help the rookie’s development for his career. Furthermore, the Dubs have never had a specimen like Kuminga on their roster for years, and having him on the court will definitely force opposing teams to adjust—like throwing a changeup in baseball.