Ex-Warriors Fave, NBA Champ Signs With Linsanity’s New Squad: Report

Former Golden State Warriors big man Jordan Bell has been busier than most this summer. Instead of taking in the sun, the 2018 NBA champion was busy stuffing the stat sheet for USA Basketball during the July leg of FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

Appearing in bouts with Puerto Rico and Cuba, Bell managed to affect all phases of the game, averaging 3.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per contest. Meanwhile, the Americans were plus-17 in his combined 43 minutes on the court, and Team USA coach Jim Boylen was inspired to refer to him as “the leader of our team.”

Bell also lit up the Drew league, leading first-timers Chpt 562 to a 7-3 record and capturing Defensive Player of the Year honors in the process.

Flash forward to now and he’s capping off the season of heat by putting pen to paper on a contract with a new team for the 2022-23 campaign.

Bell Is Joining Jeremy Lin’s Squad in China, Insider Says

Per a report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Bell has reached an agreement with the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA). In doing so, he’s locked himself into a spot beside another ex-Warrior turned cultural phenomenon.

Namely, Jeremy Lin (he of Linsanity fame), who signed a contract with the Loong Lions just days ago.

Led by imports TJ Leaf and Nate Mason, Guangzhou finished the 2021-22 CBA regular season with a 23-15 record, earning a playoff berth in the process. Alas, the Guo Shiqiang-led club lost its first-round, best-of-three series against Kay Felder and the Shanxi Loongs, two games to one.

If Bell is his usual Draymond-esque self and Lin is able to put his disastrous Covid year behind him, the team should have a good shot of improving on its 0.4 differential from last season and moving from the middle of the pack to the top third of the league.

Meanwhile, Bell — who’s still mid-prime at age 27 — could put himself back on the NBA’s radar.

Bell Made an Impression During His Rookie Campaign With Golden State

Coming out of Oregon, Bell appeared in 57 games as a Warriors rookie in 2017-18. And thanks to some injuries, he found himself playing heavier-than-expected minutes and making 13 starts. He made the most of his PT, too, averaging 11.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.6 steals per 36 minutes.

Again, Draymond-esque. Also, he did this in just his fourth professional game against the Dallas Mavericks:

Warriors Rookie Jordan Bell Throws Himself an Alley Oop Off the Backboard in His 4th NBA Game Find more exclusive sports coverage: bleacherreport.com/ Subscribe: youtube.com/user/BleacherReport?sub_confirmation=1 Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/bleacherreport Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/bleacherreport 2017-10-24T03:27:56Z

Bell’s finest moment that year arguably came against LeBron James and the Cavaliers during Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland. In 12 minutes off the bench for Steve Kerr, Bell scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting and added six boards and a blocked shot to help the Dubs take a commanding 3-0 lead.

He netted a championship ring days later.

After bouncing around the league for the next couple of years, Bell was briefly re-signed by the Warriors in 2020-21. Then, last season, he began the year with the Sea Dubs in search of another opportunity. After a brief, hardship stay in Chicago, Bell last suited up for the G League’s Fort Wayne Mad Ants.