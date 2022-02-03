Warriors Fan Fave, NBA Champion Traded by G League Affiliate

Although he currently finds himself battling for a second shot at the big time, former Golden State Warriors big man Jordan Bell definitely made his mark during his time with the club. As a rookie in 2017-18, he thrilled Dubs fans with dazzling dunks and lockdown defense.

He also helped the Warriors win their last NBA title that season.

More recently, though, the former Oregon Ducks standout has been balling with Golden State’s G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. Bell has made good use of his time in Dubs developmental, too, putting up 10.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals per contest over 10 appearances.

However, he’ll be plying his trade under the watchful of another organization going forward.

Per an announcement on January 31, the Santa Cruz Warriors have traded Bell to the Indiana Pacers’ G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. In exchange for the versatile 4/5, Santa Cruz received a first-round draft pick from the Mad Ants (from the Texas Legends, via the Austin Spurs).

According to the release, Bell will wear the No. 6 with his new team.

While Bell is making a move across the country, it’s worth noting that he’ll remain a call-up option for Golden State in the event that the club finds itself needing a player. Despite the trade, he’s eligible to sign with any NBA team he chooses, should another opportunity arise.

Such was the case earlier this season when he was inked to a 10-day contract by an ailing Chicago Bulls team by way of the hardship exception. However, he ultimately appeared in just one game for the franchise that originally drafted him, playing just two minutes.

Bell’s Basketball Career at a Glance

While at Oregon, the 6-foot-8 Bell was Draymond Green-like (sans the three-point ability), netting Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2017 while displaying a Swiss army knife skill set. Consequently, he was selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA draft with the No. 37 overall pick.

After a draft-night move to Golden State, he went to appear in 57 games for the Warriors as a rookie, 13 of which were starts. Although he didn’t play heavy minutes consistently, Bell definitely made his presence known whenever he was on the hardwood.

Per 36 minutes, he averaged a Draymond-esque 11.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.6 steals.

He also performed well during the 2018 Finals. In year two, though, his minutes dipped from 14.2 nightly to 11.6 and, after the ’18-19 season, he opted to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since then, he has also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Washington Wizards, the Dubs (again) and the Bulls.

