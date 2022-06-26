Former Warriors Champs Leading Team USA’s World Cup Qualifying Effort

Team USA will be back on the hardwood in a matter of days for its latest round of FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers. The Golden State Warriors will be well represented, too, as a pair of ex-Dubs and NBA champions will be a part of the action.

As announced by USA Basketball earlier this month, big man Jordan Bell and point guard Quinn Cook are both on the 12-man roster for road qualifiers against Puerto Rico on July 1 and Cuba on July 4.

Joining them on the Jim Boylen-coached squad will be Cody Demps, Michael Frazier, Langston Galloway, Justin Jackson, DaQuan Jeffries, John Jenkins, George King, Eric Mika, David Stockton and Will Davis II, who just replaced the now-unavailable Noah Vonleh.

Both Bell and Cook were members of Golden State’s title-winning team in 2018.

Bell Soared for the Americans During the Last Batch of Qualifiers

Team USA Practice Quinn Cook, John Jenkins, Justin Jackson & Jordan Bell interview

This isn’t Bell’s first foray into World Cup qualification. As part of the group that battled Puerto Rico and Mexico in February, the 27-year-old played a key role in helping Team USA secure a pair of important wins.

Much as he did during his time with the Warriors, Bell made waves with his all-around play. The baller averaged 8.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.0 blocks in just 22.5 minutes per game during the last leg. He was automatic down low, too, connecting on 72.7% of his field-goal attempts.

While that’s a strong line to be sure, Bell’s most impressive number may just be this — in the 45 total minutes he was on the floor in those contests, Team USA outscored the opposition by 43 points. It was the best plus/minus mark on the team.

The 29-year-old Cook, meanwhile, will be seeing his first national team action since leading America’s U17 squad to gold at the 2010 FIBA U17 Men’s World Championships, during which he led the tourney by averaging 7.4 assists.

Cook Sounds Off on Coach K

Cook’s college coach, Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski, was a fixture of America’s senior national team for many years, directing gold-medal efforts at the 2016 Olympics, 2014 FIBA World Cup, 2012 Olympics, 2010 FIBA World Championships, 2008 Olympics and 2007 FIBA Americas. However, he’ll always be best-known for his exploits with the Blue Devils.

For his part, though, Cook looks views Krzyzewski as far more than just a basketball coach. To him, Coach K is, was and continues to be a father figure.

While breaking down the Dubs-Celtics Finals matchup with Colin Cowherd earlier this month, Cook had this to say about the hoops icon in the wake of his retirement:

For me, he taught me more about being a man. Obviously, I lost my father at a young age. So, we had a different relationship. You know, Christmas, he’ll make sure they give me a call, and my mother a call. Different anniversaries, different dates. My dad’s birthday. Little things. He still does it to this day. He hasn’t missed my dad’s birthday since I committed to him in 2010. Which is something that coaches don’t do.

