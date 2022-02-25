Ex-Warriors Favorite, G-League Star ‘Should Soon Get’ NBA Roster Spot: Exec

Jordan Bell hit the hardwood for Team USA on Thursday night as the Americans resumed their effort to secure their spot in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Facing an energetic squad from Puerto Rico, the Golden State Warriors alum was at his Jordan Bell-iest in helping his team to a blowout win.

In 23 minutes of play for the red, white and blue crew, Bell scored eight points on 4-of-6 shooting, adding eight rebounds, three blocks, three steals and two assists. Meanwhile, Puerto Rico was outscored by 21 points when he was on the floor.

Of course, Warriors fans are well aware of what the big man can do on the court. And despite his current status as a G Leaguer, it looks as though decision-makers in the Association are, too.

According to one league executive, the 2018 NBA champion could be headed back to the big show sooner rather than later.

Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney was told by the exec that a depressed buyout market could open the door for Bell to land a spot with a team looking to make a late-season push.

“I think there has been a lot of disappointment so far in the buyout stuff, there just has not been the kind of guys there who could help you,” they said. “And the ones who can, they got snapped up fast. I think a lot of teams are looking at, if they’ve got a role to fill, who can fill it?”

Enter the Dub Nation fave, who looked like a poor man’s Draymond Green at times during his two-plus years in the Bay Area.

“Bell is a guy who has the experience, he has the talent, you can put him on the floor in any situation and you will pretty much know you are going to get athleticism and shot-blocking, rebounding. He is going to be as good an option as anyone if things do not change much.”

As the exec sees it, there’s no questioning his talents — it’s the mental aspect that must be considered.

“With him, it is always just, is his head screwed on right? If he can do that, he should soon get back on a roster.”

Bell Continues to Rock the G League

When the Bulls brought Bell back into the NBA fold as a hardship signing earlier this season, he didn’t get much of a chance to showcase his skills. In the end, he appeared in just one game for Chicago, logging just two minutes of court time, before the team decided to let him walk.

However, he has gotten a real opportunity to shine in the G League.

In a combined 18 games (including 16 starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Bell has averaged 10.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals. He has also connected on 58.8% of his shot attempts.

