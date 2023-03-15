Ex-Warriors Guard Sounds Off on ‘Bad Experience’ with Dubs, Name-Drops Splash Bros

Former Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Crawford recently discussed his time in The Bay during an interview with “Basketball News.”

He went into detail about “bad experiences” he’d had throughout his time in the league, highlighting his time with Golden State playing under Mark Jackson.

“I mean, I had bad experiences everywhere I went. I’m not afraid to say it,” Crawford shared. “When I was with Mark Jackson in Golden State, I would’ve loved to play with Klay [Thompson] and Steph [Curry], you know what I’m saying? Shaun Livingston, Jordan Poole, all these people have gotten to do it. But like, it was such an inconsistent role. When I was in New Orleans, we had Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo, Jrue Holiday, E’Twaun Moore. We had a great team, a team that could compete with Golden State, and Alvin Gentry was the coach. We had an advantage against them because we had strong, physical guys, big and small guards like Jrue Holiday, who could check a Kevin Durant or a Steph Curry. So my thing was like… I wish the NBA would keep it basketball sometimes.”

The 34-year-old hasn’t played in the NBA since 2018, when he was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Crawford appeared in 42 games for the Warriors back in 2014, playing an average of 15.7 minutes in each game. His numbers reflected his playing time. Crawford averaged 8.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, while shooting 41.7% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc.

Stephen Curry Drops ‘2014’ Diss on Chris Paul in Warriors W

Speaking of 2014, the year was used by Curry as part of his recent trash talk towards Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul.

About halfway through the second quarter of the March 13 matchup, Curry drove by Paul on the baseline and finished through contact for an and-1.

After the play, the four-time NBA champ fired off some trash talk towards CP3.

“This ain’t 2014 no more,” Curry shouted, visible to the ESPN cameras.

"This ain't 2014 no more." Steph Curry had some words for CP3 👀 pic.twitter.com/4wCVekHyZk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 14, 2023

It may have been the highlight of the night for Curry, who scored an efficient 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

The veteran guard, who turned 35 on March 14 (happy birthday!), and the Dubs never really looked back (aside from a slight scare in the third quarter) as they coasted to a 123-112 victory.

Warriors’ Draymond Green Approves Stephen Curry’s Trash Talk

Curry’s longtime Warriors teammate, Draymond Green, knows quite a bit about talking trash.

Green gave the star guard his seal of approval, during a recent episode of his podcast “The Draymond Green Show.”

“Steph had [Paul] below the break; he hit him with a couple of moves and got an amazing and-1,” Green said. “And if you read his lips, he got up and he said, ‘This ain’t 2014 no more.’ And I appreciated the bar by Steph Curry because you gotta dig into that comment. That’s pretty much saying that ‘the last time you were better than me since 2014.’ That was nine years ago. Like this haven’t been a debate since 2014. Nine years ago? That’s almost a decade. That’s a bar. So I just hope that those that enjoy that part of the game, which I do, that you appreciated that bar.”