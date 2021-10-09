Jordan Poole’s Breakout Set ‘Blueprint’ for Warriors Rookies: Insider

The Golden State Warriors have a pair of rookies with star potential, and what one insider believes is a blueprint on how to help them reach it.

The Warriors reportedly turned down trade offers that could have netted them an established NBA star, opting instead to hold onto both of their lottery picks and 20-year-old center in order to build toward the future. The team used the picks to take Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, but one insider and former Warriors star believes their path to stardom could actually take them away from Golden State for a while.

Following in Footsteps of Breakout Guard

Appearing on NBC Sports Bay Area, former Warriors star turned analyst Chris Mullin said the fast rise of guard Jordan Poole may give some guidance to how the team develops the new rookies. Poole split time between Golden State and the G League Santa Cruz Warriors over his first two seasons, using his time on the lower circuit to work on his game.

Poole returned to a significant role, becoming one of the team’s best scoring threats on the second unit late last season and sliding into the starting lineup when Steph Curry was recovering from a tailbone injury.

“Well for Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga the blueprint and the playbook is Jordan Poole,” Mullin said. “We’ve seen steady progress to where he’s really a bigtime threat this year.”

Mullin went on to say that last year’s top rookie, No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman, needs to spend more time on the floor this season to further his own development and give the Warriors an otherwise missing piece of the puzzle. While Golden State prefers to roll out smaller lineups, often using Draymond Green at center, Mullin said that formula won’t work for all 48 minutes and the team will need a rim protector like Wiseman.

Steve Kerr knows how the Warriors will utilize Jonathan Kuminga is "the question going into this year" (via @kendra__andrews) https://t.co/qAcO4qt8Cx pic.twitter.com/GIrLD1FjJU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 4, 2021

The Warriors invested a lot into Wiseman’s development last season, reportedly turning down trade offers for him and publicly committing to keep him in the starting lineup after the All-Star break, until his season was cut short by a knee injury.

Poole’s Role Gets Bigger

While it remains to be seen exactly where the rookies will factor into the Warriors lineup, Poole appears poised to take on a more significant role than he’s seen in the past. Coach Steve Kerr has hinted that he could be in the starting lineup on opening night, taking over the wing spot that Klay Thompson is expected to hold in the lineup when he returns from injury.

Jordan Poole working on his three at Warriors training camp. Steve Kerr said he’s very confident in Poole & he wants him to play alongside Steph. Poole may be the answer at the two-guard until Klay returns, he said he plans to fight for that spot. @kron4news #DubNation pic.twitter.com/XB02awOZD1 — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) September 29, 2021

Poole averaged 12 points per game last season on 43% shooting from the field, and both his scoring touch and his work ethic have earned some praise from Kerr.

“I feel more confident in Jordan than ever,” Kerr said, via Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle. “He’s been our most consistent worker for two years now. You can see the confidence level. He’s shooting shots with ease now, because his body is stronger, more fit, more fluid. What I’ve challenged him with this year is to be better defensively, just like he made the leap offensively last year.”

