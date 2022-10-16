Warriors Star Jordan Poole Breaks Silence on Draymond Green Incident

Fresh off signing a hefty extension with the Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole sent a clear message on his relationship with veteran forward Draymond Green following a now-infamous practice punch.

Poole inked a four-year extension worth $123 million guaranteed and another $17 million in incentives on Saturday, securing the bag and his future as a key piece of the Warriors going forward. But the cloud looming over the situation has been his relationship with Green, who was fined for striking Poole during a practice.

Poole downplayed the situation and put the focus firmly on winning more titles.

“We plan on handling ourselves that way,” Poole told reporters on Sunday. “We’re here to play basketball and everybody in our locker room and on our team knows what it takes to win a championship. We’re gonna do that on the court. That’s really all I have to say on the matter. We’re here to win a championship and keep hanging banners.”

Poole Says Being Part of Warriors Future is ‘Huge’

The Warriors made a heavy investment in keeping their core together, extending both Poole and Andrew Wiggins. It could create a massive $483 million bill in 2023-24 between the salary and luxury tax, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

“Being able to say I’m the future is huge,” Poole said. “Just because I get to rally these other guys and still learn from Steph (Curry) and Klay (Thompson) and ask questions and really try to apply everything that they have to continue to add that to the blueprint. We’re here to stay.”

Poole was also excited that Wiggins was able to ink his extension (four years, $109 million) the same day. The duo went viral following the Warriors winning the Finals, celebrating that they would both be getting the bag.

“I haven’t been more serious than I have been when I was telling him that on the IG live,” Poole said. “We knew we were putting ourselves in situations to be successful and try to ink in a long-term deal. But it wouldn’t have been as special if we didn’t win a championship.”

Green’s Future Still Looming Question for Warriors

Green’s situation with the Warriors is complicated and became even more convoluted with the extensions for both Poole and Green.

At 32 years old, he’s still a defensive force and has been the emotional leader for the Warriors. However, he’s an offensive liability, created controversy by hitting Poole, and reports point to him looking for a max extension, which might be more than what the Warriors — or anyone else for that matter — are willing to do.

Green has a player option worth $27.5 million after this season and can enter free agency in the summer if he chooses to. He’s been clear that he doesn’t believe an extension will happen this season and echoed Poole’s sentiment on wanting to keep the focus on winning games.

“My general view of the year is I’m here this year trying to win a championship. I have a contract that ranges through next year. If I so choose to pick up that option, that is my view of how it will be here,” Green said. “We all have a goal to win a championship and that is that. As far as what I think of a contract or an extension, we started camp and I spoke on that at the very beginning, I said ‘I don’t think we’re doing an extension.’ Quite frankly, that doesn’t mean I won’t be back here, I just don’t think we’re doing an extension this year.”

The Warriors open the season on October 18 against the Lakers.