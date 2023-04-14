Jordan Poole Speaks Out on ‘Chaos’ Caused by Veteran Warriors Teammates

With the Golden State Warriors‘ first-round meeting with the Sacramento Kings quickly approaching, Jordan Poole fielded questions from the media regarding the team’s upcoming playoff run.

Poole was asked of the chaos that his veteran teammates are able to create and thrive in.

“On the court?” he asked, perhaps referencing being punched in the face by Draymond Green before this season started.

Once he was met with a “yes,” the 23-year-old detailed the “controlled chaos” that the Dubs play with in the postseason.

“For it being my first run last year I didn’t really know what to expect. I knew that the intensity would be higher, it would be a different level of basketball,” Poole said via the LetsGoWarriors YouTube channel. “But it’s almost like controlled chaos. If anything you feel it more than you see it. Just like how possessions matter or play-calls, or good shots, or fouls, or turnovers, or whatever it is. You kind of just feel the magnitude from just everyone, everybody, just the situation. But honestly it’s a good feeling. If anything you’re excited. Those who like to play in the bright lights thrive in those situations and looked forward to them.”

Warriors’ Jordan Poole Listed as Possible Wizards Trade Target

Poole signed a 4-year $128 million contract extension to stay with Golden State before this season. Since then, he has been inconsistent this season, after being punched by Green. His shooting percentages have dropped significantly compared to last season’s playoff run and speculation has started to surface of him being used as a trade chip over the summer.

In an April 13 article for “Bleacher Report,” Grant Hughes listed the 23-year-old as a prime offseason trade target for the Washington Wizards.

“Jordan Poole turns the ball over a ton and can’t be relied upon defensively, but he’s a high-wire bucket-getter who could pull significant attention away from Washington’s other options,” Hughes wrote. “Whether blowing by his man and getting into the lane, pulling defenders out on the floor to cover his deep three-point tries or causing miscommunications with his Stephen Curry-lite off-ball sprints, Poole could inject a level of offensive dynamism the Wizards have been missing from their point guards. With his four-year, $128 million extension kicking in for 2023-24, Washington would have to send out significant matching salary to get a deal done. And if the Warriors make another deep playoff run in which Poole features prominently, this might never move beyond the hypothetical realm. But Golden State players have been visibly frustrated by (but also outwardly supportive of) Poole’s play this year, and there’s still the whole preseason punch cloud hanging over the organization. If Washington offered up [Deni] Avdija, [Monte] Morris and [Delon] Wright, it might at least catch the attention of a Warriors team that is primed to lose Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green and possibly even Draymond Green in free agency.”

Steve Kerr Shouts Out Jordan Poole for Playing in Every Warriors Game

Poole, along with Kevon Looney, accomplished the incredible feat of appearing in all 82 games for the Dubs this year.

Following game 82, head coach Steve Kerr gave both players a shoutout.

“It’s been a rough year in a lot of ways, and they should feel really proud for making it through and fighting through a lot of adversity to get here,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I also singled out Loon and JP for playing all 82. It’s so difficult to play 82 games in an NBA season with all the bumps and bruises and the various forms of adversity that hit you individually. So, for Jordan and Loon to be there for us every night was just hugely valuable.”