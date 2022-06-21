Warriors Guard Expected to Field Nine-Figure Deal in Offseason

If the Golden State Warriors intend to lock up Jordan Poole with a long-term extension this offseason, it’s going to cost them.

After a big season where he showed upside as a piece of the future for the Warriors, Poole’s starting point on an extension is expected to be $100 million, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Given that Poole’s extension eligibility expires before the start of next season, he is probably the highest priority. The Warriors know that by letting him become a restricted free agent in summer 2023 they would risk having to match a maximum offer from a smaller-market team that views him as a potential face of the franchise. But to sign Poole to an extension this summer, Golden State might have to come close to the max. A league source said the Warriors’ offer likely needs to start at around four years, $100 million.

Poole averaged 18.5 points on 44.8% shooting last season, chipping in 3.4 rebounds and 4 assists. While he had some tough stretches in the postseason, he ended up being a key part of the run in the series against the Celtics.

Poole is set to make $3.9 million next season but is eligible for a rookie-scale max extension. That could be worth as much as $190 million over five years — a nice raise for the former 28th overall pick. As mentioned by Letourneau, if the sides don’t come to a deal, Poole would hit restricted free agency in 2023. He doesn’t believe the Warriors will try to low-ball Poole with their offer.

“Poole’s rapid rise from G Leaguer to borderline All-Star-level talent was a driving force behind Golden State’s championship run, and it doesn’t want to alienate him with a lowball extension,” Letourneau wrote. “Poole, 22, has a shot at leading the Warriors into the post-Stephen Curry era. Odds are that the two parties will find a number that works for both of them.”

Warriors Willing to Pay to Retain Talent

Money has not been an issue for the Warriors during their dynastic run and it’s clear the franchise won’t mind spending to retain their championship-level roster. Warriors general manager Bob Myers said flat out to Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill that financial concerns will not keep them from retaining Poole.

“No, no,” Myers said. “I mean, thankfully [I] work for an ownership group in Joe [Lacob] that has committed all kinds of resources to winning. And I know that because every time I asked him about roster and strategy, it’s always winning.”

He reiterated that sentiment while speaking to Anthony Slate of The Athletic.

“We don’t know what the market will be for our guys,” Myers said. “We’ll make an effort to keep the team together. It’s a good balance of young, old and in the middle. There isn’t a guy we don’t like. So, we’ll try.”

Poole Joked About ‘Getting the Bag’ During Celebration

Jordan Poole exit interview; Warriors won The Finals against the Celtics

The Warriors and Poole have been fairly quiet about the future but the 23-year-old joked about “getting the bag” with his teammate Andrew Wiggins after winning the championship.

“We about to get a bag!” they yelled together during the champagne-soaked celebration.

"WE bout to get a bag." 💰 Poole and Wiggins are ready to get PAID 🤣

Poole gave a little more diplomatic answer when asked about his future during his exit interview.

“If I’m going to be completely honest, I haven’t even been able to fathom anything about that process yet,” Poole said. “I was so locked in on the championship. Like, we know it will happen, we put ourselves in situations to be successful and everything else will take care of itself.”

He has an advocate in Wiggins, who wanted to see his buddy get paid.

“He definitely deserves [a new contract],” Wiggins said. “Jordan is someone who works so hard, who makes his teammates better and can go out there on the court and dominate.”