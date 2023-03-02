Jordan Poole’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is the son of Monet Poole and Anthony Poole. He and his family, including his two sisters and brother, are from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Here’s what you need to know about Jordan Poole’s family:

1. Jordan Poole’s Parents Were Both Athletes in High School & Met While They Were in College in Wisconsin

Jordan Poole’s father, Anthony Poole, and mother, Monet Jordan Poole, were both athletes in their younger days. Anthony Poole was a standout high school athlete at Simeone Career Academy in Chicago and played college football at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, according to Bleacher Report. Monet Poole played sports at Washington High School in Milwaukee and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, according to her Facebook page.

Anthony and Monet Poole met while they were in college and settled in Milwaukee, where they raised Jordan Poole and his siblings. Anthony Poole told WTMJ about his son’s basketball success, “I always knew he was going to be here. I always knew, someway, somehow, that he was going to be here.”

Monet Poole told the news station during a May 2022 interview, “We get into the gym and he hits a three-pointer. I’m thinking yeah, good job. But then four three-pointers in, I’m like this is crazy. This was the first year he played organized basketball.” They watched as Jordan Poole starred at Rufus King High School in Milwaukee and then with the Michigan Wolverines before beginning his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors.

2. Jordan Poole’s Father, Who Was His AAU Basketball Coach, Was a Manager at UPS

Jordan Poole’s dad, Anthony Poole, had a front row seat to his son’s rise through the ranks as a young basketball player. He was a coach of the Wisconson Playground Elite AAU team, according to his Twitter profile. He told WTMJ, “He will work all day in the gym. I mean, personally growing up, he’s like ‘dad, can we go to the gym and work out?’ And we would be there two hours a night or three hours a night. He will stay in the gym and he’s a perfectionist when he wants to work on his craft.”

Anthony Poole told Bleacher Report he pushed his son to be great. He recalled a time after a middle school game, telling Bleacher Report he told his son on the way home, “You played terrible. If you want to just be like every other kid and just have fun, that’s fine. But if you want to play in the NBA, you won’t make it playing like you did this weekend. You’d be lucky to play overseas.”

Along with coaching his son, Anthony Poole was a driver for UPS and then became a manager, according to his LinkedIn profile. He graduate from college in 1994 and spent five years as a delivery driver before being promoted to supervisor and then to manager in 2004.

3. Poole Has Given Credit to His Mother, a Social Worker, for His Free-Throw Shooting Success

Jordan Poole’s mom, Monet Poole, has worked as a case manager and social worker at the Eisenhower Center in Milwaukee, according to her Facebook page. Known as the “Ike Center,” the facility provides support and vocational training for people with disabilities in the Wisconsin city, according to its website.

Jordan Poole has given his mother credit for his success as a free throw shooter. He told NBC Sports Bay Area in December 2022, “Compliments to my mother. She told me at a very, very, young age, how am I missing free throws when there’s no one guarding me?”

He told NBC Sports his mother would have him do 10 or 15 pushups if he missed free throw attempts when practicing at home with his parents. He said, “I was very skinny at the time, so obviously, we’re not trying to do many push-ups.”

4. Poole’s Sister, Alex Poole, Played College Basketball at Lewis University & Has Worked in the Media

Jordan Poole’s sister, Alexandria Poole, played college basketball at Lewis University in Illinois, according to her biography on the school’s website. She was a forward for the Flyers, accoridng to the bio, graduating in 2016.

Alex Poole studied communication and media studies at Lewis University and started a career in media after graduating. She was a producer for SPortsradio 105.7 The FAN in Milaukee before working in promotions at Entercom Milwaukee and as a sideline reporter for Menomonee Falls High School Athletics, according to her LinkedIn profile. She spent time working as a production coordinator for Tribune Media before her current job at Milwaukee Recreation as an extracurricular engagement supervisor, according to her LinkedIn.

In an alumni spotlight interview posted by Lewis University in 2018, Alex Poole said, “Being a woman in sports is hard. … They don’t think you know things.” She added, “When you find what you love, stick with it. Don’t go for a job that’s money-based. Do something you truly love. It can be a long road, but it’s worth it. It’s true what they say. It’s not what you know, but who you know. So go out there and meet people.”

5. His Other Sister, Jaiden Poole, Graduated From Winona State University, While His Brother,

Jordan Poole’s other sister, Jaiden Poole, graduated from Winona State University in 2022 with a degree in business administration and management, according to her LinkedIn profile. She now lives back home in the Milwaukee area, according to her social media pages.

Poole also has an older brother, but little information is available about him. He was mentioned in a 2015 article posted to MLive.com when Jordan Poole committed to play basketball at the University of Michigan. The article said, “Poole previously visited Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Drake and Marquette, where his older brother is a student.”