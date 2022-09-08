Warriors Star Predicted to Play For New Team in 2023 Season

The Golden State Warriors are one star heavy past the 2022-23 regular season and the suspected odd man out will create a bittersweet farewell in the Bay Area.

It is no secret that the Dubs put the most expensive roster in NBA history on the court last year, or that they’re set to do it again this time around unless Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer somehow figures a way to outspend them.

It’s also no secret that the Warriors’ financial burdens are likely to lead to the departure of at least one of the following three players by next offseason: Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole. The only question that remains is who will stay and who will go?

There are competing notions on what is actually the best course for the Warriors, though the predominant line of thinking is that it will be the young offensive juggernaut Poole playing for a new team in 2023.

Poole Most Likely to Depart Warriors Next Season Based on Skill Set

The Warriors landed Poole with the 28th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of the University of Michigan, and the athletic guard has developed into a bonafide steal at that spot.

Last season, Poole averaged career highs in minutes (30), points (18.5), assists (4), rebounds (3.4), field goal percentage (44.8%) and three-point shooting percentage (36.4% on 6.1 attempts per game), according to Basketball Reference. He also led the league in free throw percentage at 92.5%.

However, Poole’s skill set is still probably the most expendable for the Warriors. Green is the franchise’s defensive savant and emotional engine, while Wiggins proved a valuable two-way asset whose perimeter defense and rebounding presence were crucial to the Dubs’ title run last year.

Poole fills the offensive stat sheet up, but head coach Steve Kerr was forced to pull him at pivotal times during the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, highlighting the ability of athletic wing pairings to play Poole off the court defensively.

Poole Hits Restricted Free Agency if Warriors Don’t Close Deal by October

Brady Klopfer of SB Nation on Wednesday, September 7, laid out an argument for Poole hitting the trade block or simply signing an offer sheet with an outside franchise when he reaches restricted free agency next summer.

[Green] might be the most tumultuous [of the three] but, unless the Warriors absolutely bomb this year, I don’t see them parting with the best defensive player in the world, [to] whom Steph Curry has tied his anchor. It’s a coin flip between Poole and Andrew Wiggins. If the Warriors had to make that decision right now, I believe they would re-sign Wiggins. … I’d say Poole is, reluctantly, the odd man out. Especially since [the Warriors] can potentially extend him this year and then trade him instead of just letting him walk.

The Dubs could stop that from happening by offering Poole an extension off his rookie contract, but the deadline to make such a deal is mid-October. If that happens, expect the Warriors to either trade Poole, as Klopfer suggested, or replace him on the chopping block with Wiggins.

Wiggins will hit unrestricted free agency next summer and competition for a two-way wing still in his 20s could drive his annual salary upwards. Wiggins earning his first All-Star selection last season will only serve to boost that value even higher.