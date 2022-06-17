Warriors Send Clear Message on Jordan Poole’s Future

A champagne-soaked Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole expressed that they are expecting to “get the bag” in a viral clip after the Golden State Warriors‘ latest title run.

The duo had a hilarious back and forth as they celebrated the franchise’s seventh championship, realizing that they’re not only world champs for the first time, but that they could also find their bank accounts a little heftier this offseason.

“You a world champion,” Poole said to Wiggins in a clip that was streamed live on Instagram.

“You are, too,” Wiggins responded.

“And you about to get a bag!” Poole exclaimed, meaning a big payday is coming Wiggins’ way after being an All-Star and stepping up big-time in the Finals. But Wiggins turned to back to Poole, who could also secure a new contract this offseason thanks to his strong play.

“No, you about to get a bag!” Wiggins said to Poole.

Finally, the two come to the realization that they both are going to be rewarded for bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“We about to get a bag!” they yell together before getting back to the celebration.

Luxury Tax Won’t Be Issue for Warriors in Jordan Poole Extension

Poole and Wiggins are right — they are both on the verge of cashing in. After a career year in just about every way, Poole is eligible for a rookie-scale extension before October. The Warriors have some big contracts on the books already but general manager Bob Myers said flat out to Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill that financial concerns will not keep them from retaining Poole.

“No, no,” Myers said. “I mean, thankfully [I] work for an ownership group in Joe [Lacob] that has committed all kinds of resources to winning. And I know that because every time I asked him about roster and strategy, it’s always winning.”

Poole’s rookie-scale max extension is expected to be in the five-year range nearing $190 million — a nice raise for the former 28th overall pick, who is due around $4 million for next season. If they don’t come to a deal, Poole would hit restricted free agency in 2023.

Poole averaged 18.5 points on 44.8% shooting last season, chipping in 3.4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Warriors Plan to Talk About Extension With Andrew Wiggins

Woj details the Warriors' plan for a contract extension for Andrew Wiggins | NBA Countdown Adrian Wojnarowski joins NBA Countdown to share the Golden State Warriors' plans for Andrew Wiggins. ☑️ Subscribe to ESPN+: plus.espn.com/ 📱Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn 🏀 Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/2yxs3Og ☑️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ☑️Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: es.pn/YouTubeTV 2022-06-17T00:29:42Z

Wiggins has one year left on his contract but the Warriors could decide to preemptively extend the former top pick. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on NBA Countdown Thursday prior to Game 6 that the Warriors will look into what hey can do with Wiggins this offseason.

“Andrew Wiggins has a year left on his contract—$33 million next season—before he can potentially become a free agent. But I’m told both Andrew Wiggins and his representatives, and Bob Myers, the president of the Warriors, they plan to talk about a contract extension this summer, see if they can hammer that out,” Wojnarowski said. “They could extend off of that year another four years, three years, but certainly there’s a motivation this summer to see if they can keep Andrew Wiggins long-term.”

Wiggins averaged 17.2 points on 46.6 percent shooting and 4.5 rebounds in the regular season. He also stepped up on the biggest stage for the Warriors, averaging 18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds in 39.3 minutes per game in the Finals.

“Man, it’s a feeling I can’t describe. Every day, that stuff is motivating. It put fire in my eyes and I just wanted to prove everyone wrong,” Wiggins said. “Now I’m a world champion. Everyone is going to have something to say regardless, but now when they have something to say, they have to say I’m a world champion, too.”