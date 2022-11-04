Grizzlies Ja Morant Sounds Off on Young Warriors Star

Even casual fans of the NBA know there is no love lost between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies.

That fact, highlighted by a physical and emotional second-round playoff battle last season, makes what superstar Ja Morant said about Dubs’ shooting guard Jordan Poole on Wednesday all the more relevant.

For context, Poole was called for carrying the basketball three times during a loss on the road against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, November 1. The incessant nature of the calls left Poole and the Warriors frustrated and flabbergasted, while it had Morant laughing on Twitter.

everybody do it lol https://t.co/Txcqi4xCiT — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 2, 2022

“Everybody do it lol,” Morant tweeted on Wednesday in defense of Poole.

Draymond Green, Steve Kerr Defend Poole Against Carrying Calls

Dubs head coach Steve Kerr also spoke about the carrying calls with reporters after the game, noting that he had received an email earlier in the day from the NBA League Office stating that the violation was going to be a point of emphasis moving forward.

“I was shocked because basically the whole league does that,” Kerr said. “They’ve been doing it ever since Allen Iverson convinced the referees that it wasn’t a carry. It is a carry. What Jordan does is a carry, but the whole league’s been doing it. So, I guess I gotta start checking my email on game days.”

Poole’s teammate Draymond Green also chimed in on the issue following Tuesday’s game.

“If you gonna call that you better call it, because every guard in the NBA carries — a lot,” Green said. “Some of the best ball handlers in the NBA carries often. So if it’s a point of emphasis, then let’s see it. But I’m not sure how many I’ve seen all year, and to see three in one game on one guy? So if it’s a point of emphasis, great. But let’s see it then.”

Green went on to point out that the Heat were only called for carrying once, despite Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry carrying frequently in the course of every game they play.

Poole, Warriors Have Struggled on 5-Game Road Trip

The superfluous whistles clearly got to Poole against the Heat, as he produced arguably his worst game of the season.

The Dubs’ sixth man put up nine points, two rebounds and two assists on 3-of-10 shooting in 29 minutes. He also turned the ball over five times and netted a plus/minus of -23 in Golden State’s seven-point loss.

It was one of several poor performances for the Warriors, who are now on a five-game losing streak and own a win/loss record of only 3-6. The Dubs fell to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, capping a five-game road trip on which the team went winless. Most of the Warriors’ regulars sat out against the Pels, though Poole played 38 minutes and scored 20 points.

Golden State will attempt to get back on track Sunday when the team returns home to host the Sacramento Kings.