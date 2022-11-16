Warriors Star Jordan Poole Sounds Off on Lottery Pick’s Surprising ‘Demotion’

With his meniscus injury finally in the rearview — and his summer league and preseason highlights still fresh in fans’ minds — it was expected that James Wiseman would finally get to show out for the Golden State Warriors this season. However, it has become crystal clear through the first month of the new campaign that he still has a lot of growing up to do.

To date, the former No. 2 pick is averaging 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in just 13.4 minutes per contest. While those numbers are somewhat disappointing for those that were hoping to see the baller blow up out of the gate, the metrics measuring his on-court impact are the real jaw-droppers.

In Wiseman’s 147 minutes on the floor in 2022-23, the Dubs have been outscored by 73 points, which is far and away the worst mark teamwide.

So, setting his draft status aside, it should come as no surprise that the Warriors finally decided to send him to the G League on Tuesday. And, really, it may just be the best thing for him.

At least, that’s the message that fellow Warrior Jordan Poole is trying to send to the 21-year-old (and the rest of the hoops world).

Poole Speaks Out on Wiseman’s Surprise Assignment

In the wake of Golden State’s blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Poole was asked about Wiseman’s changing situation, and with good reason, too. The fourth-year wing famously spent time in the G League bubble in 2020-21 and the experience actually helped springboard him into a breakout season in 2021-22.

Poole clearly believes that Wiseman can take advantage of his time with the Sea Dubs in a similar fashion.

“Me and James talk all the time,” Poole told reporters. “He’s gonna dominate it, first and foremost. I have the utmost confidence that he’s gonna do that but, like, just getting a different rhythm, a different style… to see a different style of play. And I’m telling him, ‘It’s not a demotion, it’s not a punishment. You’re gonna get down there and shoot as many shots as you want, get as many touches as you want. Work on as many moves as you want.

“‘Just have fun — it’s just basketball.'”

All the Tools to Succeed

Poole further noted that the most difficult thing for Wiseman will probably be all the outside noise surrounding his assignment. That’s real talk, too — rare is it that a top lottery pick spends time in the G League, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr just declared that Wiseman is about to spend 10-plus days there.

Regardless of what the hoops intelligentsia has to say about it, though, the fact of the matter is that Wiseman needs reps/minutes to get better, and the G League is his best avenue toward getting them at this juncture.

For his part, Poole believes that Wiseman has everything he needs to make the most of the experience and emerge from the G League as a better baller.

“James is gonna be perfect. He’s gonna be A-OK. And, me personally, I have the utmost confidence in him. He’s talented, he’s curious, he’s hungry, he’s gifted, he’s humble. Those are all the pieces you need to be successful.”