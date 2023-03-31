Warriors Executive Issues Strong Message on Jordan Poole amid Playoff Push

Golden State Warriors Vice President of Basketball Operations Mike Dunleavy Jr. recently had some praise for Jordan Poole, amid of the team’s playoff push. During a March 30 appearance on 95.7 The Game’s Steiny and Guru, Dunleavy gave some insight about the challenges of Poole’s ever changing role with the Warriors.

“I think it is tough… I was in a similar boat to him with the Warriors,” Dunleavy told the hosts. “I signed a contract extension, I wasn’t as good of a player as he was or will be. But the expectations from yourself and also fans and media, then most guys [aren’t] in his situation coming from what he’s done the last few years. Most guys are looking to take the next to be an All-Star to have the ball in his hands every night. One night he’s starting, one night he’s off the bench… There’s been nights where Jordan’s said ‘I can be better, I can certainly play better.’ But then there’s nights where he’s in a tough bind. He’s navigated it well, he’s playing his best basketball right now. Don’t underestimate how difficult that is.”

Play

V.P. Mike Dunleavy Jr. on This Stretch Determining Warriors Future

Poole signed a 4-year-$128 million contract extension with Golden State before this season. Ever since, he hasn’t be able to impact the game in the same way that he did during the last year’s NBA Finals run.

The 23-year-old gave the Warriors an efficient 17 points per game throughout the playoffs last season, while shooting 50.8% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc. This year, his scoring average has gone up to 20.4 points per game, but his efficiency has taken a dive. Poole has made just 42.8% of his attempts from the field and 33.3% of those from deep.

Sixers’ Doc Rivers Praises Jordan Poole After Warriors Win

Poole has still showed out at different points of this season. One of his more recent outbursts came against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 24, where he scored 33 points in 32 minutes.

After his team’s 120-112 loss to the Dubs, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers had some praise for Poole and the Warriors.

“Sometimes you want to beat a team (so badly) so each guy starts trying to do it themselves,” Rivers said via the Jump View YouTube channel. “And then defensively, I thought we were just shallow. Not having D-House (Danuel House), not having Jaden (McDaniels), we didn’t have enough guys defensively. Their bench really hurt is, (Jordan) Poole had an amazing game. We really needed more length on the floor and didn’t have the guys.”

Play

Doc Rivers Postgame Interview – Warriors vs 76ers | 2022-23 NBA Season

Steve Kerr Credits Jordan Poole in Warriors Win Over 76ers

Poole’s coach, Steve Kerr, had a similar message for reporters to that of his counterpart. He explained that the former Michigan-standout’s performance against Philly felt like it was from the playoffs last season.

“Yeah, I mean, he had such a great playoff run last year,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Had so many big games for us. And tonight, something about it felt like last year in that playoff run, when Jordan is just attacking and knocking down shots but also getting to the line. Just giving us an entirely different dimension offensively, and that’s when he’s at his best. I thought he really competed down the stretch defensively as well. He was magnificent tonight.”