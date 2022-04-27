Warriors Jordan Poole Snubbed for Most Improved Player, Teammate Sounds Off

The NBA league office announced the results for the Most Improved Player award on April 25, and Memphis Grizzles star Ja Morant came away as the winner. Morant finished with 38 first place votes, more than any other candidate.

Ja Morant is the first player to win the Kia NBA Most Improved Player Award with the Memphis Grizzlies. More ➡️ https://t.co/DGowSmohq5 Voting Results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xRFlJ9dtEW — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 25, 2022

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole had a superb season, but was not even a finalist for the award. However, Poole did garner 15 first place votes from the media, third most of all the nominees.

Apparently, most of the media saw Morant’s jump from the Rookie of the Year to a legitimate superstar more deserving than Poole, who was on the G-League squad for much of the year into a critical part of the rotation.

Poole saw his averages climb from 12 to 18.5 points, 1.9 to 4 assists, and 1.8 to 3.4 rebounds. His minutes did drastically increase from 19.4 to 30 minutes a game, so the higher production is common.

On the other hand, Morant saw his scoring average jump from 19.1 to 27.4, and rebounds climb from 3.1 to 4.4. Morant’s field goal percentage did jump from 44.9% to 49.3% so that’s definitely noteworthy. Additionally, Morant’s minutes only went up 0.5 per game.

Draymond Green Went Off on Poole Not Being Considered Seriously

Clearly, Warrior fans were not the only ones who were appalled at Poole’s snub for the award. Warriors forward Draymond Green has been harping for weeks with the media and his own podcast because he thinks Poole is more deserving of the award.

“If Jordan Poole isn’t the Most Improved Player, then the NBA really needs to relook at their process,” Green says following practice on April 17. “Because you cannot find a guy on that list that has made a bigger improvement,” Green said. “I don’t care. If he’s not the Most Improved Player, then let’s rename the award to…who we like the most, who we see as more electrifying, to who we see may have a bigger impact on our team.”

Draymond Green gets annoyed Jordan Poole isn't a Most Improved Player of the Year Finalist! Thank you for watching!! Subscribe if you haven't already! Join The Dubs #warriors 2022-04-18T09:45:37Z

Anyone can make the argument that Green has a bias since Poole is his teammate, but Green definitely has truth to what he is saying. The argument that Poole’s improvement from a G-League player to a legitimate No. 1 or 2 option seems to be more of a jump than Morant, who was a fringe All-Star and became a legitimate superstar this year.

This may be coincidence, but Morant gifted his Most Improved Award to teammate Desmond Bane. It should not be difficult to debate that Bane was more deserving of the award than Morant himself. Similar to Poole, Bane saw his numbers jump 9 points to 18.2, while shooting a fantastic 43.6% from three.

Just to show y’all what type of teammate JA is ‼️ My Dawggg fasho 🤝 @JaMorant pic.twitter.com/fTCKD2BDku — Desmond Bane (@DBane0625) April 26, 2022

National Writer Reveals Jordan Poole as His First Place Vote

Mark Medina, a national writer for NBA.com tweeted out that his first-place vote went to Ja Morant just moments after the results were revealed.

Ja Morant named the NBA’s ‘Most Improved Player.’ My vote went to Jordan Poole, though Morant has obviously had a great season pic.twitter.com/2eM9MTQtIx — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 25, 2022

Like Green, Medina has a similar argument, how Morant was already a star, and Poole was merely in the G-League a year ago.