Jordan Poole Sounds Off on Role With Warriors After Being Traded

Two weeks after Jordan Poole was traded away from the Golden State Warriors, he finally spoke to the media as a member of his new team, the Washington Wizards. Poole caught up with the media on Saturday to discuss the big move.

One of the major talking points from the gaggle, was the ever-changing role that the 23-year-old had to play as a member of the Warriors. Poole made it clear that he takes pride in being able to fill whatever role the team needs of him, big or small.

“I think I take pride in being able to kind of, not necessarily be a chameleon, but adapt to whatever situation, whatever role,” Poole said via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “I think something that was clear was my role fluctuated, just a lot, over the course of my time. You find ways to just be effective and make it work,” Poole continued. “Whatever the opportunity is presented, whatever I’m needed or called to do, I feel like I’ve shown that I’m able to do it in any situation, whatever opportunity presents itself.”

Jordan Poole on his fluctuating role with the Warriors and another graceful dodge when asked about how it was left with the organization. pic.twitter.com/t4uADue5y2 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 8, 2023

In exchange for the young guard, the Warriors brought in 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul. Last season with the Phoenix Suns, Paul appeared in 59 games, averaging 13.9 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Stephen Curry Sends Message to Jordan Poole After Warriors Trade

Poole’s final season as a member of the Dubs was a bit rocky. He had his ups and downs, but at the end of the day Stephen Curry was sad to see him go. Curry posted a farewell message to Poole on his Instagram story on July 6, wishing him well in D.C.

“Now that the trade is actually final, I figure I would come on here [Instagram Stories] and just say to JP how much I appreciated the four years, brother,” Curry said, whose Story was tweeted by Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. “You’re a champion. You grew up right in front of everybody’s face in terms of — that first year where it was rough. [You had] a lot of injuries, just finding a way with going to the G-League and coming back and helping us finish 15-5 down the stretch in your second year. Us winning a championship in your third year, and fighting till the end this past year. So, I can’t wait to see you blossom, big fella. I can’t wait to see you shine in your own situation. I’m just looking forward to competing, obviously, and being a fan of everything that you become.”

Steph Curry on Instagram gives a long goodbye/thank you to Jordan Poole, and welcomes Chris Paul to the Warriors “It’s gonna be different with us on the same side. Let’s get it!” pic.twitter.com/aFOZ3fej7J — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 7, 2023

Jordan Poole Opens Up on Relationship with Warriors’ Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson

Poole took some time Saturday to discuss his relationship with Curry, as well as Klay Thompson.

“Those are the two greatest shooters of all time … and it’s just things that you learn in practice, in the game, on the road, that you wouldn’t be able to learn not being in the mix. I’m thankful for that,” Poole said, per Slater. “I’ve also built a relationship to where I can ask them. I can text Steph. I can text Klay. I can call them and just have a conversation. So that doesn’t leave, that doesn’t go anywhere,” Poole continued. “If anything, I just know the plays that they run — the split action and high ball screens, so competitive advantage.”