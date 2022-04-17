Steve Kerr’s Surprise Lineup Change Sends Warriors Into Overdrive

Less than an hour before the Golden State Warriors tipped off their first-round playoff series with the Nuggets on Saturday, the team swooped in with a late change to their starting lineup. Gone was Golden State’s returning superstar in Steph Curry while fill-in floor general Jordan Poole landed at the point.

The move was an unexpected one for Curry who earlier this week declared, “If [the return] is Saturday, I’ll start, but outside of that I don’t know the rotation.” However, it was one that paid dividends for Steve Kerr.

In 30 minutes of play, Poole dropped a game-high 30 points on 9-of-13 shooting. The third-year pro also knocked down five triples in seven tries and added three assists to lead the Dubs to a 123-107 win in Game 1.

Of course, rising to the occasion is nothing new for Poole. He has been doing it since before Curry went down with his injury. And he has been chomping at the bit to do so during postseason play as well.

Asked recently whether he thought he could come in and not just survive in the league, but also hang with the likes of Curry and Klay Thompson as a young player, Poole left little doubt about his confidence.

“Since Day 1,” Poole said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “As soon as I walked in, I knew I belonged, it would just be a matter of time until I was able to show that.”

That said, the postseason is a different animal, one Poole had never experienced for himself until Saturday. Nevertheless, the Warriors wing has remained confident in his ability to show out for the club. Whether it happens while carrying the baton for Steph or acting as an energizer off the bench is immaterial to him.

“As long as I’m out there being able to make an impact, help our team win and lead us as far as we can go, I’m excited for it,” he said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “Whatever opportunity presents itself, I’m going to be ready to step up.”

Clearly, he did so during his maiden voyage. His 30-piece trails only Wilt Chamberlain for the most points from a Warrior in their playoff debut (Mitch Richmond also scored 30 in his first postseason game).

It Was Still an Important Night for Curry & GSW’s Title Hopes

Curry showed clear signs of rust in his first taste of action since spraining a ligament in his left foot on March 16 against the Celtics. The baller was limited to 21 minutes on the court, during which he put up 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting. However, he was 3-of-6 from deep and also contributed four dimes and three boards.

Meanwhile, the Warriors outscored the Nuggets by 15 points when he was on the floor.

Whether he looked like his Splash Bro self or not, though, the simple fact that Curry was able to get out on the floor in Game 1 and look somewhat like himself was a major step for the player and the franchise alike.

If the Warriors hope to make good on their title quest this season, they’ll need Steph to be in the lineup, playing major minutes and acting as the tip of the spear offensively. His ability to get his reps in during the early playoff rounds and clear the mental and physical hurdles that come with returning from injury will be key in making that happen.

To that end, he’s off to a nice start.

