Jordan Poole Breaks Silence on Relationship With Warriors’ Big 3

The Golden State Warriors gave their short-lived “death lineup” a lethal injection when they traded away shooting guard Jordan Poole last month. Over the weekend, Poole spoke publicly about his exit from the Bay Area and his former teammates.

The banished member of a Big 4 that never really was spoke on Saturday, July 8, about his relationships with the players he left behind — namely backcourt partners Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Jordan Poole: “I can text Steph. I can text Klay. I can call them. Have a conversation. That doesn’t leave. That doesn’t go anywhere. If anything, I just know their plays. The split actions.” pic.twitter.com/bQMV6Xe1bV — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 8, 2023

“Those are the two greatest shooters of all time … and it’s just things that you learn in practice, in the game, on the road, that you wouldn’t be able to learn not being in the mix. I’m thankful for that,” Poole said, per Twitter video of a Washington Wizards press conference posted by Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“I’ve also built a relationship to where I can ask them. I can text Steph. I can text Klay. I can call them and just have a conversation. So that doesn’t leave, that doesn’t go anywhere,” Poole continued. “If anything, I just know the plays that they run — the split action and high ball screens, so competitive advantage.”

Jordan Poole Dodged Question on Warriors Exit, Relationship With Franchise

Slater also asked Poole on Saturday about his new role with the Wizards, in which he can likely expect to function largely as either the No. 1 or No. 2 option on offense every night.

“I think I take pride in being able to kind of, not necessarily be a chameleon, but adapt to whatever situation, whatever role,” Poole said. “I think something that was clear was that my role [in Golden State] fluctuated a lot over the course of the time. You find ways to just be effective and make it work. Whatever the opportunity is presented, whatever I’m needed or called to do, that I’m able to do it in any situation. … Luckily it’ll be a big [role] over here, which is cool.”

Finally, Slater asked Poole to elaborate on his exit from the Warriors and how he “left it” with the organization upon his departure. Poole pulled the savvy veteran move of answering the question he wished the reporter had asked, rather than the one that Slater actually posed. In this case, Slater’s question and Poole’s answer were entirely unrelated.

“It’s an amazing energy and a great new situation we got going on right now,” Poole told Slater. “We’re excited [for] the future of D.C., and we’ve got a really good group of guys.”

Jordan Poole’s Actions Speak Louder Than Words on Draymond Green

No video was posted of Poole addressing his former teammate and polarizing personality Draymond Green. It is unclear if any direct questions about Green were even asked.

Poole did speak with Logan Murdock of The Ringer about his relationship with Green in the aftermath of a punch Green threw at Poole during the preseason. That article was published on May 15, just days after the Los Angeles Lakers ended the Warriors’ postseason run, defeating Golden State 4-2 in the Western Conference Semifinals.

“I don’t have no answer for you other than that we was just on the court and teammates, and we was out there trying to win games,” Poole told Murdock. “It’s just business, honestly. And that’s really all it was, it is, it has been. It’s just been business. It’s been basketball.”

Poole didn’t say much about Green before that quote, and has essentially kept Green’s name out of his mouth since. However, Poole sent a clear and cold message to Green by unfollowing him on social media just moments after his trade to the Wizards was made official.

As of now, it appears that Poole continues to have a positive relationship with Curry and Thompson, a negative relationship with Green, and a connection of an unknown nature with the franchise that signed him to a four-year, $128 million contract — for which Washington and/or a future franchise (or franchises) will end up footing the bill.

The most important thing, though, is that the “death lineup” captured an NBA Championship together in 2021-22, and Poole was a crucial part of that regular season and playoff run. Whatever else happens, Poole and Warriors Nation will always share that.