Warriors Toscano-Anderson Wins NBA All-Star Weekend With Awesome Message

Golden State Warriors wing Juan Toscano-Anderson is a long way from East Oakland.

The Dubs’ version of a utility man, Toscano-Anderson (JTA) brings defensive intensity, unselfish play and a host of intangible qualities with him every time he takes the floor. His greatest attribute, however, may still be his perspective on all things life and basketball.

Toscano-Anderson found himself in Cleveland this weekend as part of the NBA’s All-Star Game festivities — specifically as one of four participants in the Dunk Contest, one of the celebration’s signature events. As the first of the spectacles began Friday night, February 18, the Golden State reserve took to Twitter to share the surreal experience of being a part of it all.

I’m from east Oakland, and I’m at all star weekend. Apart of it tho….. tf — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) February 19, 2022

“I’m from East Oakland, and I’m at All-Star Weekend. A part of it tho….. [the f***]?” Toscano-Anderson tweeted.

Warriors Juan Toscano-Anderson Shows Out in NBA Dunk Contest

Toscano-Anderson competed against Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks, Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets, and Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic as part of the NBA Dunk Contest on Saturday night.

Toppin ultimately claimed the event crown but had to best JTA in the competition finals to do it. The young Knicks player outperformed Toscano-Anderson by a score of 92-69 in the last round. JTA made it to that round on the strength of an acrobatic windmill slam, not to mention a little help from his friends. The ClutchPoints Twitter account posted video of JTA’s top dunk of the evening.