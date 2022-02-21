Warriors Toscano-Anderson Wins NBA All-Star Weekend With Awesome Message

Golden State Warriors wing Juan Toscano-Anderson is a long way from East Oakland.
The Dubs’ version of a utility man, Toscano-Anderson (JTA) brings defensive intensity, unselfish play and a host of intangible qualities with him every time he takes the floor. His greatest attribute, however, may still be his perspective on all things life and basketball.
Toscano-Anderson found himself in Cleveland this weekend as part of the NBA’s All-Star Game festivities — specifically as one of four participants in the Dunk Contest, one of the celebration’s signature events. As the first of the spectacles began Friday night, February 18, the Golden State reserve took to Twitter to share the surreal experience of being a part of it all.
“I’m from East Oakland, and I’m at All-Star Weekend. A part of it tho….. [the f***]?” Toscano-Anderson tweeted.
Warriors Juan Toscano-Anderson Shows Out in NBA Dunk Contest
Toscano-Anderson competed against Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks, Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets, and Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic as part of the NBA Dunk Contest on Saturday night.
Toppin ultimately claimed the event crown but had to best JTA in the competition finals to do it. The young Knicks player outperformed Toscano-Anderson by a score of 92-69 in the last round. JTA made it to that round on the strength of an acrobatic windmill slam, not to mention a little help from his friends. The ClutchPoints Twitter account posted video of JTA’s top dunk of the evening.
“Juan Toscano-Anderson throws down a windmill dunk over Andrew Wiggins,” ClutchSports tweeted as the caption.
JTA slowed down after that, failing to complete a between-the-legs baseline slam on his last set of attempts. Still, Toscano-Anderson was able to use his time in the spotlight pay homage to Jason Richardson, a former Warriors player and a two-time winner of the competition.
“I think [Richardson was] the last Warriors player to be in the Dunk Contest,” said Toscano-Anderson, per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. “Obviously I feel a little bummed because I didn’t convert the dunk, but whatever. I came here to have fun, and that’s what I did.”
Toscano-Anderson Remained Team-Oriented All Season Despite Reduced Roll With Warriors
JTA’s perspective extends beyond just an appreciation for the history of the league and its tradition of All-Star Weekend pageantry. Toscano-Anderson has also been a team-first type of player all season in Golden State, despite a deepened Warriors’ bench and the return of the long-injured Klay Thompson — both of which lessened JTA’s game-to-game role with the team.
Toscano-Anderson spoke openly about the transition earlier this season. He did so with honesty, class and perspective — all adjectives that have come to define JTA as both a player and a person since he first burst onto the NBA scene two years ago as a member of the Warriors.
The Athletic’s Anthony Slater tweeted out video of Toscano-Anderson’s comments via Twitter after a regular season game in Cleveland on November 18.
“I think the only difficult part is just having the desire to play. I love this game. This is my life right here. I put so much effort and, you know, emotion into this game, so I just always want to play,” Toscano-Anderson said. “But at the end of the day, I’m an adult and I’m understanding of what my job and what my role is on this team, and I’m accepting of it. I could sit here and pout about it, but what good is that gonna do?”
Toscano-Anderson has averaged 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this season on 14.5 minutes of court time per night, according to Basketball Reference. His playing time is down from 20.9 minutes per outing throughout his first two seasons with the Warriors. When he is on the court, JTA often guards the opposing team’s best offensive wing player.
“It’s all about perspective man,” Toscano-Anderson added during the November interview. “I could be anywhere else in the world, I could be on any other team. I could be on a losing team. S***, I could be back in the G League. But I’m on the best team in the NBA, my hometown team. I get to play with Hall of Famers. Perspective, man.”
