Warriors Could Lose Fan Favorite to Top Western Rival: NBA Exec

It was something of a surprise this week when the Golden State Warriors opted not to issue a qualifying offer to forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent and essentially paving the way for his exit from the team. That surprise could be compounded if JTA winds up with the Warriors’ top Western Conference rival—the Mavericks.

Dallas is likely to only consider Toscano-Anderson on a minimum deal, but if he’d like to join a contender with an opportunity for playing time, and bolster his future contract value, the Mavericks are a team that would make sense for him as a 3-and-D option at forward.

One issue, however: Toscano-Anderson must improve on the 3-point part of that equation. He shot only 32.2% from the arc this year after showing some promise with 40.2% made on his 3s last year.

“He has some things to improve,” one Western Conference exec told Heavy.com. “He needs some consistency. But the defense will get him on the floor. Jason Kidd loves defense, he is an Oakland guy, too. There’s a lot there that makes sense.”

NBA Free Agency begins today at 3PM PST. The Warriors have 8 players set to hit unrestricted free agency: • Kevon Looney

• Gary Payton II

• Otto Porter Jr.

• Nemanja Bjelica

• Andre Iguodala

• Damion Lee

• Juan Toscano-Anderson

JTA Became a Warriors Fan Favorite

It will, of course, be difficult for Warriors fans to see JTA in an opposing uniform going forward, as he won the backing of the locals with his hustle and gritty style of play. Toscano-Anderson grew up in East Oakland, and his local-boy story touched many Dubs fans. He played at Marquette but was undrafted after four seasons and headed south to start his pro career.

Toscano-Anderson, who is half Mexican, played four seasons in Mexico and Venezuela before linking up with the Warriors’ G-League affiliate in Santa Cruz in 2018, earning a spot with a local try out. He made his debut for the Warriors in February 2020, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He did not play much during the Golden State championship run, logging only 49 minutes in 14 games, but still exuded pride after the team defeated Boston in the Finals.

“This is a dream come true,” Toscano-Anderson said. “I played overseas, four years in college, everything about the town. … I’m at the upper echelon of my profession. What they going to say to me? I don’t care what nobody says to me in life. If you don’t have a ring, don’t talk to me. Don’t talk to me. I mean, dreams do come true. … It’s bigger than me, it’s bigger than all that. It’s about dreams, bro. It don’t matter what color you are, it don’t matter what your heritage is, it don’t matter where you come from. I have been homeless three times in my life, I done transferred school five times, I lived in 12 different houses in my life. Like, bro, I am not supposed to be here. It’s just a dream come true.”

Warriors Hoping to Keep Looney, Payton

The Warriors are hoping, for the most part, to keep as much of the championship team together as possible in this offseason, which won’t be easy with a payroll bloated by luxury-tax expenses and big raises due for two critical free-agent parts—center Kevon Looney and guard Gary Payton Jr.

Still, around the Western Conference, things have so far shuffled Golden State’s way, with the Warriors’ semifinals foe, the Suns, looking increasingly likely to lose star center DeAndre Ayton and fellow conference finalist Dallas bracing for the departure of Jalen Brunson.

Losing JTA will be a tough blow emotionally, but his impact on the floor was limited.