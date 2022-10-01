Departed Warriors Fan Favorite Addresses Being ‘Hindered’ by Star Teammates

Juan Toscano-Anderson is looking forward to carving out a role with the Los Angeles Lakers but the former Golden State Warriors fan-favorite has nothing but love for his former squad.

Toscano-Anderson had an interesting journey with the Warriors, going from G-League call-up to a prominent member of the rotation, building a reputation as a fan favorite with his hustle and energy. However, he saw his role reduced as the Warriors got healthier, seeing his minutes drop from 20 per game to around 13 during the 2021-22 season.

His stay with the Warriors ended with a ring last season but he played just 3.5 minutes per game in the postseason. That didn’t appear to phase Toscano-Anderson, who carefully answered a question about his role with the Warriors during media day with his new team.

“I want to tread lightly when I answer that question because I don’t believe I was hindered in Golden State,” Toscano-Anderson told reporters. “I think the difference between here and Golden State is that there are a lot of new faces here — pretty much the whole roster, more or less, is new — and so we’re all trying to figure out where we get in.“

Toscano-Anderson Sees Opportunity With Lakers

Play

Media Day 2022: Juan Toscano-Anderson Juan Toscano-Anderson takes questions on Lakers Media Day Subscribe for the latest Lakers' content: youtube.com/channel/UC8CSt-oVqy8pUAoKSApTxQw Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/lakers Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/lakers/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Lakers Get the Lakers app: nba.com/lakers/multimedia… 2022-09-26T22:22:17Z

The return of Klay Thompson specifically impacted Toscano-Anderson’s situation but it was something that he took in stride. Now with the Lakers — who reshaped much of the roster in the offseason — JTA feels like he’s on a more even playing field in terms of competing for playing time.

“We all have the same opportunity, as opposed to me competing with a guy who’s a three-time champion who’s been there for 10 years,” Toscano-Anderson said. “I mean, I’m not going to win that battle. And it wasn’t a battle, you know. Klay is Klay, he deserves that spot.

“So I don’t think I was hindered there. But I do think there is a bit more opportunity here with the Lakers, seeing the makeup of our roster this year.”

JTA signed a $1.9 million veteran’s minimum deal with the Lakers this offseason.

Toscano-Anderson Looking to Make Impact With Lakers

While the Warriors are coming off a title run, the Lakers are trying to pick up the pieces after a lost season that saw them finishing 33-49, missing the postseason. First-year head coach Darvin Ham has taken over the reins in LA and is still working out what the starting lineup will look like. Toscano-Anderson made it clear that he wants some consideration.

“I know I want to start,” Toscano-Anderson said, per the Los Angeles Times. “I’m not going to be mad if I don’t start. But yeah, I would love to start. If the opportunity is there, I’m gonna try to seize it.”

It is a tall task for Anderson but his hustle on the defensive end could put him in the good graces of Ham, who has been stressing defense early in camp.

“He established who we’re gonna be, how we’re gonna play, what he’s going to demand of us, non-negotiables,” Toscano-Anderson said. “That in and of itself sets the tone. Like I said, we have guys here who want to win.”

Toscano-Anderson and the Lakers open their season against the Warriors on October 18.