Keegan Murray Issues Statement on Klay Thompson Ahead of Warriors-Kings Playoffs

Friday marks the eve of Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Dubs will be making the short drive up to California’s capital city for the meeting at Golden 1 Center on Saturday.

Waiting for them there will be rookie wing Keegan Murray, who the Kings picked No. 4 overall last summer in the NBA draft. He’s fit into his role nicely in Sacramento, providing the Kings with some reliable shooting on the perimeter.

Murray recently discussed what it will be like to take on Golden State’s “Splash Brothers” Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the playoffs. He was asked if he’d studied film of the pair’s pristine off-ball movement to help him improve throughout his rookie season.

The 22-year-old answered by citing Thompson’s game as something he’s tried to mirror, since entering the league.

“During pre-draft, just Klay a lot, Murray replied via Kings on NBC Sports. “Just because [we’re] kinda the same size and things like that. The guy that I was working with knew that I could be a really good shooter. So, just being able to figure out ways to get open. I feel like I’ve done better throughout the year in doing that. But, he’s also one of the best guys in creating space, they [Thompson and Curry] both are. So it’s going to be a tall task for us, but I feel like a lot of our guys are ready for it.”

Keegan on what he learned from watching tape on Klay pic.twitter.com/9hYbIfuUzX — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 13, 2023

In 80 appearances for the Kings this season, Murray averaged 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, while shooting 45.3% from the field and 41.1% from deep.

Stephen Curry Discusses Mindset for Warriors-Kings Series

Saturday’s Game 1 will be a big one for the Dubs. It’ll be a chance for them to secure the mandatory road win needed to advance further in the playoffs, being the lower seed.

Curry recently spoke about the team’s mindset heading into the opener away from home.

“It’s always helpful, especially when you’re the lower seed and starting on the road to make your presence felt,” Curry said via 95.7 The Game. “Remember I said it’s that ‘try to steal Game 1’ type vibe. We just want to give ourselves a good opportunity to get off to a good start in that game. First quarter, the first 12 minutes are so important to establish yourself. We obviously have to win one up there to win the series. So, we’d like it to be Game 1. We wanna just have another level of focus and attention about everything that we’re doing on both ends of the floor to give ourselves the best shot to do that. We know it’s going to be tough. They’ve been a great team all year. They’ve had a great season. Mike B knows us well and we know him well.”

“We know it’s going to be tough. They’ve been a great team all year. They’ve had a great season. Mike B knows us well and we know him well.” Steph Curry on playing the Kings in Round 1 pic.twitter.com/NTDkUYvQo3 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 13, 2023

Andrew Wiggins to Return for Warriors in Game 1 vs. Kings

Golden State will be getting a bit of a boost as they roll into Sacramento. Starting forward Andrew Wiggins will reportedly return to the rotation for the first time since February 13, according to “The Athletic’s” Shams Charania.

“Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is cleared to play in Game 1 vs. Kings on Saturday, his first game since Feb. 13. Golden State is leaning toward Wiggins coming off the bench in a 20-to-25 minute playing time role, sources tell me and [Anthony Slater],” Charania reported in a tweet.