Kenny Smith Faces Backlash Over Sabrina Ionescu Comments

NBA analyst Kenny “The Jet” Smith found himself in hot water during the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend for his controversial take on the 3-point contest between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu.

During the first-of-its-kind affair that saw Curry beat Ionescu 29-26, Smith repeatedly mentioned how the New York Liberty star should have shot from the WNBA 3-point line (20 feet, 6 inches) instead of the NBA 3-point line (23 feet, 9 inches), and that doing so would have given her better odds of defeating her male counterpart.

Smith’s on-air broadcast colleague, Reggie Miller, took serious exception to the comments, as he praised Ionescu for having the courage to shoot from the men’s line.

“Why are you putting those boundaries on her? She wanted to shoot from there,” Miller asked Smith during the TNT broadcast.

In response, Smith reiterated that it would have been “a fair contest” if Ionescu shot from the 3-point arc she was accustomed to. “There is a women’s tee in golf and there is a men’s tee for a reason,” he stressed during his heated argument with Miller.

Kenny Smith and Reggie Miller did their best to make the Stephen vs Sabrina showdown brutally awkward and ended it by arguing about playing with dolls for some reason. pic.twitter.com/ylysmUQ4y4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 18, 2024

Kenny smith been drinking lmao — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 18, 2024

Sabrina Ionescu Proved Doubters Wrong

Despite Smith’s controversial comments, it’s undeniable that Ionescu showed out during her showdown with Curry.

For starters, her score of 26 would have matched Damian Lillard’s winning tally in the regular 3-point contest on All-Star Saturday, which pit Lillard against the likes of Trae Young, Karl Anthony-Towns and Tyrese Haliburton. In other words, Ionescu could have outright won the men’s 3-point contest had she entered.

Highest 3-point contest scores tonight: Steph Curry – 29 Sabrina Ionescu – 26

Damian Lillard – 26

Trae Young – 26

Karl Anthony-Towns – 26

Tyrese Haliburton – 26 On another level 🐐 pic.twitter.com/SWwh0nXeOH — Guru (@DrGuru_) February 18, 2024

It’s worth noting that, when the NBA first announced the Curry versus Ionescu 3-point challenge, the latter was slated to shoot from the WNBA line. However, to her credit, she publicly declared her intention to even the playing field.

“Personally, I shoot from [the men’s 3-point] range, to begin with, I practice from that range,” Ionescu said, via IndyStar. “… Knowing that I had the opportunity to pick what line I wanted to shoot from, it was a no-brainer that I wanted to shoot from the NBA line and prove that we’re capable and we’re willing. It’s not something that took a lot of convincing and knowing I wanted to equal the playing field.”

I’ll shoot from the NBA line… LETS GET IT!!!!!!! https://t.co/LmQEbMe4S5 — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) January 30, 2024

Battle of the Sexes: Part Deux?

Almost immediately after her history-making performance against Curry, Ionescu suggested the possibility of teaming up with collegiate sharpshooter Caitlin Clark against Curry and a partner of his choosing during next year’s NBA All-Star festivities.

“Well we’ve been talking about finding different ways to change this up next year,” Ionescu told reporters, via NBC Sports. “I think he [Curry] has a partner in mind that’s going to join him. So I’m open to any partner that can help me win and take that belt that he has away from him.”

We asked Sabrina Ionescu and Steph if Caitlin Clark would be a possible addition to their 3-point contest next year. 👀 pic.twitter.com/RRfZWvoL2j — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 18, 2024

The idea of Curry and a partner versus Ionescu and Clark got NBA analyst Reggie Miller smiling from ear to ear. His choice for Curry’s partner? Dame Dolla himself.

“Let’s get the four best shooters on the planet,” Miller said on-air during the All-Star Game. “Let’s get Damian Lillard and Steph as a team versus Sabrina and possibly if she decides to come out [of College], Caitlin Clark, who’s another great sharpshooter. How about those two against Steph and Dame? I would love to see that.”