Warriors Pushed to Sign Former Lakers Veteran to Backcourt

The Golden State Warriors are already well on their way to one of, if not the most, expensive team in NBA history, but they still have some value moves to make to round out a roster that has lost several key role players already this offseason.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report compiled a list of three free agents the Dubs should consider pursuing on minimum contracts. Among them was former Golden State shooting guard Kent Bazemore, who spent last season playing with the Los Angeles Lakers alongside LeBron James.

Bazemore was a member of the 2020-21 Warriors team that fell one win shy of the playoffs after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in the final Western Conference game of the NBA’s now permanent Play-In Tournament. He played in 67 games for the Dubs last season, starting 18 of those. Bazemore averaged 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1 steal and 0.5 blocks in 19.9 minutes per game, according to Basketball Reference.

He also spent his first season in the league with Golden State back in 2012-13, appearing in 61 games but playing just 4.4 minutes per contest and averaging only 2 points every time out.

Bazemore Bailed on Better Deal From Dubs to Join Lakers Last Year

Buckley laid out a proposal to bring Bazemore back to the Bay Area on Thursday, July 21, teaming him up again with the triumphant trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, who just won their fourth title in eight years as core members of the Warriors’ roster.

Kent Bazemore ditched the Dubs at the alter last summer and joined the Lakers in search of an increased role and what he thought was a better championship chance. He, of course, came to regret that decision, but maybe Golden State could offer him a do-over. The 33-year-old has already had two tenures with the team, so his familiarity with the system should allow for a smooth transition. He also shares a friendship with Stephen Curry, so that can’t hurt his chances. More than anything, though, [another] reunion with Bazemore would depend on the Dubs’ thoughts on his ability to bounce back from a rocky season with the Purple and Gold. His shooting rates tanked outside of Golden State, but if the system can save them, he could handle some three-and-D duties.

Bazemore shot just 32.4% from the field and 36.3% from the 3-point line during his one season in L.A., down from 44.9% from the field and 40.8% from behind the arc in Golden State the campaign prior.

Bazemore ‘Sick’ Over Warriors’ NBA Finals Run After Leaving Team

Bazemore did not hide from his decision to leave more money and more years on the table via a contract offer from the Warriors last year to join the Lakers instead.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported in August 2021 that the guard made that choice because he believed he would “have a bigger role and opportunity to win a championship with the Lakers.”

Bazemore spoke to his decision via Twitter in May after Golden State earned a trip to the NBA Finals, where they eventually went on to defeat the Boston Celtics.

Congrats to my homies……. But I’m sick bruh 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 — Kenny Baze (@24Bazemore) May 27, 2022

“Congrats to my homies,” Bazemore wrote. “But I’m sick bruh.”

If Bazemore does land with the Dubs this offseason, he would somewhat ironically be trading places with his former teammate and fellow bench contributor in Golden State, Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Toscano-Anderson signed a one-year deal with the Lakers this offseason worth just over $1.9 million after the Warriors declined to extend him a qualifying offer of $2.1 million for the 2022-23 season, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The defensive stopper, who suited up as both a shooting guard and a small forward during his time with the Warriors, saw his role reduced heavily last year. Toscano-Anderson averaged 20.9 minutes per game across 66 appearances, including 22 starts, during his first two seasons with the Warriors, which were also his first two campaigns in the NBA.

But despite appearing in 73 regular season games for the Dubs last year, the most of his career, Toscano-Anderson’s minutes dipped to just 13.9 per contest, according to Basketball Reference. He watched his average nightly shot attempts decrease as well, from 2.2 and 2.3 in his first two seasons, respectively, to 1.6 shots per game last year.

Toscano-Anderson was used even more sparingly in the playoffs, appearing in just 11 games and playing a total of only 50 postseason minutes.