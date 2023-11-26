Steve Kerr Reveals What Returning Draymond Green Should Expect

With Draymond Green set to return on Tuesday in a crucial In-Season Tournament game, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed his plans for him.

“He’s been working hard with Rick [Celebrini]. He traveled to Phoenix with us, played 3-on-3, I believe he scrimmaged [Friday]—I’m not positive about that,” Kerr said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “But he’s been really putting a ton of work in, so hopefully he’ll be fine and ready to play a lot of minutes on Tuesday.”

Tonight is the last game of Draymond Green’s suspension. He traveled to Phoenix with the team and played 3-on-3. He scrimmaged today, Steve Kerr believes. He will be ready to go Tuesday at Kings. Warriors have three days off after tonight. pic.twitter.com/oXoRlEFY5W — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 25, 2023

Green had been working out with the Warriors training staff ahead of his much-anticipated return against the Sacramento Kings.

A Warriors victory over their emerging California rivals coupled with a Minnesota Timberwolves loss would clinch them Group C in the Western Conference of the In-Season Tournament.

“I know Draymond’s excited to be back,” Stephen Curry told reporters after leading Golden State to a 118-112 win over San Antonio on Friday. “We’re excited to have him. We need him.”

Green served the final game of his five-game suspension for putting a choke hold on Rudy Gobert on Friday. The Warriors went 2-3 during Green’s suspension.

Green is averaging 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists this season.

Draymond Green’s Return ‘Won’t Solve Everything’

While they are excited to have Green back, Curry tempered expectations.

“Draymond being back helps a lot not just because of what he does defensively but the way he

communicates, but it won’t solve everything,” Curry said. “So, we have to address those especially going to Sacramento. We know how [potent] their offense is.”

The Warriors have the Kings’ numbers. They beat them 122-114 during their first meeting of the season on October 27. Then they repeated on November 1, but barely won thanks to Klay Thompson’s game-winner. Kings’ top player De’Aaron Fox missed that game with an injury.

The Kings will head to the Bay Area on the crest of a massive 124-111 victory against the Timberwolves, the NBA’s top defensive team this season.

Gary Payton II’s Return

Kerr will have the full complement of his roster on Tuesday with Green’s return after Gary Payton II came back on Friday after missing three games due to a foot injury.

Payton II made an auspicious return, highlighted by his block on 7-foot-3 top pick Victor Wembanyama.

“It was an exciting moment,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of the block. “The crowd loved it. It was a hell of a play and definitely got our fans into the game.”

Payton II subbed in for Chris Paul with still 8:27 in the second quarter and the Warriors trailing by six, 46-40. Seven seconds later, Payton II put his imprint on the magnificent Golden State comeback.

Wembanyama wrapped the ball around his back to hide it in transition. When he was about to drop another highlight play, Payton II leaped out of nowhere and swatted the ball out of Wembanyama’s hands to the stands.

“It’s a way to reintroduce himself after his absence and obviously, he’s got a knack for athleticism but, especially off of my turnover, that was appreciated,” Curry said Payton II’s defensive gem.