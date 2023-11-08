Draymond Green, Steve Kerr Praise “Very Smart” and “Instinctive” New Warriors Forward

What if the Golden State Warriors’ most important offseason addition isn’t Chris Paul?

That statement might sound a little far-fetched right now; Paul, after all, is a surefire hall-of-famer and will provide Golden State’s second unit with a level of facilitation that few – if any – other NBA teams boast off the bench. But it will sound less crazy if Dario Šarić keeps playing how he did during the first week of November. The eighth-year forward scored in double-figures three times in four games, including a 20-point outing on November 3rd against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Then, on Monday night, November 6th, Šarić posted 12 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal in Golden State’s victory over Detroit. After the win, Warriors coach Steve Kerr had effusive praise for Šarić, saying in his postgame interview that “He [Šarić] instinctively understands, you know, how to create something out of nothing,” also praising Šarić’s ability to help fix “broken plays” for Golden State.

“He’s just a really instinctive, good basketball player,” Kerr continued.

And Kerr isn’t the only member of Golden State who has praised Šarić in recent days, though. Warriors forward Draymond Green called Šarić a “very smart player,” and says that Šarić was Golden State’s top target in free agency this offseason.

Šarić Looking to Get Career Back on Track

After tearing his ACL in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals, Šarić missed the entire 2021-22 season. In 2022-23, he played in just 57 games for Phoenix and Oklahoma City. But now, fully healthy, Šarić is contributing on a Warriors team with championship aspirations – and having fun doing so.

“It’s very fun when you play on a team who’s winning all the time, very fun when you play [on a] team that’s sharing the ball,” he said after Golden State’s win over the Thunder on November 3rd.

So far this season, Šarić is averaging 8.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists per game and shooting 40.6% from three while playing more minutes per game than he has since 2019-20, when he was a member of the Phoenix Suns.

Filling a Void on Golden State’s Bench

The addition of point guard Chris Paul came at a cost for the Warriors this summer; that cost was Jordan Poole, one of the league’s best bench scorers over the past two seasons. Along with Poole, other bench pieces Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green and Anthony Lamb have departed the Warriors as well.

Jonathan Kuminga is back for his third season, and while the bouncy 21 year-old might still develop into a high-level offensive player, he does not provide a consistent offensive spark at this point in his career. Gary Payton II is a high-level defender, but his outside shot can’t be trusted nightly.

All in all, the Dubs bench looks a whole lot different than it did last season, and second-unit scoring was always going to be a question mark. Over the past week, Dario Šarić is answering that question. While he certainly doesn’t match Poole’s individual creation ability, Šarić scoring pop could prove mightily beneficial on Golden State, a team that entered this season unsure of exactly where its bench scoring would come from.

Šarić was never going to be an end-of-bench veteran getting spot minutes on a good team. Rather, Golden State signed Šarić to be a major part of its second unit. So far, he is playing that part, and seems to have won over the favor of Draymond Green, the rest of his teammates and his head coach.