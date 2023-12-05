Steve Kerr Reveals Major Injury News Ahead of Blazers Matchup

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed after Tuesday’s practice that Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins are gearing up to return on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Both Paul and Wiggins, who missed the Warriors’ last two games, participated in full contact practice and are probable to play Kerr said, per ESPN’s Kendra Andrews.

Paul, 38, suffered a lower leg contusion during their November 28 loss to the Sacramento Kings. He left after the first quarter and did not return.

On the other hand, Wiggins experienced right finger soreness after a freak accident — slamming it into a car door. The timing of the injury could not have come at a worse time as he was coming off a 29-point performance against the Kings.

The Warriors split their last two games — both against the Los Angeles Clippers. They blew a 22-point second-half lead on December 2, allowing the Clippers to escape with a 113-112 win on Paul George’s heroics.

With Paul and Wiggins set to return, the Warriors are favorites to win over the rebuilding Trail Blazers. Both teams went 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Bill Simmons Bats for Andrew Wiggins Trade to Toronto

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons pushed a trade idea that will bring Wiggins home to Canada in a 2-for-1 deal in exchange for Pascal Siakam.

“[Andrew] Wiggins and [Jonathan] Kuminga for [Pascal] Siakam,” Simmons said on his podcast. “Who says no?”

Pascal Siakam to the Warriors?@BillSimmons proposes a possible trade to fix the Golden State Warriors: pic.twitter.com/Z4OAc2e4Rl — The Ringer (@ringer) December 1, 2023

For Simmons, this trade makes sense for all parties.

Wiggins, one of Canada’s top players, can have a fresh start at home after he annoyed some within the Warriors organization.

For Kuminga, he will have the chance to grow with former Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes and connect with Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, who is of African descent.

Siakam could give the Warriors a versatile and rangy forward who is more consistent than Wiggins. The two-time All-Star is also motivated to show out this season with his next contract on the line.

Warriors Open to Retaining Chris Paul

The Warriors would be open to retaining Paul beyond this season if they can overcome this rough stretch, according to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto.

“Golden State has been pleased with Paul’s production and fit with the team and is open to keeping him beyond this season for the right price, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote.

Paul stands to earn $30.8 million this season and has a non-guaranteed $30 million salary for 2024-25.

But if they continue to fall out of the playoff picture, the Warriors may deal Paul at the trade deadline to reduce their luxury tax.

Trading Paul could shave their payroll by at least $7.5 million and their tax bill by $50 million. They could save more, according to Hoopshype’s cap guru Yossi Gozlan, if the Warriors can offload the players they receive.

Warriors Monitoring Grizzlies’ Reserve Wing

Sotto also reported that the Warriors are among the teams monitoring Memphis Grizzlies’ swingman John Konchar.

“Reserve forward John Konchar is also a candidate to be dealt before the February trade deadline. The Celtics, Warriors, and Lakers are among the teams who’ve kept tabs on Konchar’s situation from afar, HoopsHype has learned,” Scotto wrote.

Like the rest of the Grizzlies, still reeling from Ja Morant’s suspension, Konchar is struggling this season. The 6-foot-5 Konchar is only averaging 3.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting a career-low 34.9 percent from the field. But he is a good rebounder for his size.