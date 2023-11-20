Steve Kerr Upset With Costly Call in Warriors’ OT Loss to Thunder

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr‘s issue with this season’s officiating continued on Saturday, November 18, as they slumped to their sixth straight loss.

Kerr was upset on a blocking foul called on Andrew Wiggins which resulted in two Shai Gilgeous-Alexander free throws that tied the game, 114-114, with 1:26 left in the regulation.

“That’s Shai. He’s one-on-one at the top of the key,” Kerr told reporters shortly after their 130-123 overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. “He’s really tough, and they got shooters everywhere. So, you try to throw a few different things at him. But he made tough shots. I was disappointed we didn’t get the challenge. I thought, from the replay, it looked like [Wiggins] was in position, went up and swiped down, but he didn’t hit him.

“But they said it was a block, that the NBA has this “legal guarding position” thing they talk about, and we’re the only league in the world where, if you’re sliding your feet and you’re moving a little bit and the guy bumps into you, we call a blocking foul because it’s legal guarding position. So, I was disappointed on that play, but it’s the way it goes.”

Steve Kerr was disappointed this blocking call on Andrew Wiggins wasn't overturned by replay review 🔽 pic.twitter.com/3foZ3f1ndn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 19, 2023

Kerr quickly made a coach’s challenge but the referees upheld their call after a review in which the slo-mo replay showed Gilgeous-Alexander using his shoulder and a groin kick to create a space.

With 1:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, Andrew Wiggins was called for a blocking foul, which was upheld after replay review … Right call? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/EzfDGJ2INu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 19, 2023

NBA Last Two Minute Report’s Verdict

The NBA Officiating’s Last Two Minute Report also upheld the call.

“Replay review of the foul called on Wiggins (GSW) pursuant to a coach’s challenge was deemed unsuccessful. Wiggins is moving towards Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) when illegal contact occurs, which is before he makes contact with the ball,” the Last Two Minute Report comment said.

The Last Two Minute Report also revealed that the Warriors got away with a Kevon Looney shooting foul on Gilgeous-Alexander with 1:45 left in the regulation. It was labeled as an incorrect non-call.

The comment said: “Looney (GSW) contests Gilgeous-Alexander’s (OKC) jump shot attempt and moves into his space, causing more than marginal lower-body contact after Gilgeous-Alexander’s release.”

Steph Curry Calls for Warriors to Remain Confident

Not even Stephen Curry’s return from a two-game absence could stop the Warriors’ skid. Curry scored 25 points but struggled in the fourth quarter and overtime with 2-of-8 shooting.

“During this losing streak, we’ve got a little rattled,” Curry told reporters. “So, we gotta figure that piece out. Missing Draymond is tough. I was out for two games. Seems like a perfect storm of everything. So, we have to maintain confidence in ourselves and our ability to figure things out. But, it’s gonna take everybody.”

Curry is rallying the team and warned them against developing a habit that will further sink them.

“A losing streak like this, there’s urgency, for sure. Anytime you’re at this many in a row, it’s a problem that you’ve got to fix. And, you don’t want to develop a losing mentality at all at any stretch of the season. That’s a stink in the locker room that you don’t wanna have in there.”