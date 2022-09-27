Kevin Durant Invokes Steph Curry, Warriors During Fiery Nets Rant

For a team that’s coming off a championship run and still has its core pieces in place, the Golden State Warriors had a surprisingly eventful summer. Multiple players from last season’s Finals squad made their exits (thanks to the team’s wild luxury tax crunch), free agents were signed in their place and the whole of Dub Nation waited on Andre Iguodala’s retirement decision with bated breath.

As much action as there was in the Bay Area, though, it paled in comparison to what was going on in Brooklyn with former Warrior turned disgruntled Nets star Kevin Durant.

Upon the completion of another disappointing campaign on the East Coast, KD shocked the hoops world by dropping a trade request. Mere weeks later, he shifted his stance on returning to the Nets, issuing a “them or me” decree to owner Joe Tsai regarding his coach, Steve Nash, and GM, Sean Marks.

Flash forward to now, and Durant, Nash and Marks are all still with the team and trying to make the best of an awkward situation. If his comments during Nets Media Day are any indication, though, Durant is still pining for a situation similar to the one he had with Steph and the Dubs.

KD Wants His Team to Operate Like the Warriors

Kevin Durant Press Conference | 2022 Brooklyn Nets Media Day Kevin Durant speaks to the media at 2022 Brooklyn Nets Media Day. 2022-09-26T16:38:28Z

While discussing the Nets and the doubts he’s had about the team, Durant opined that some fundamental issues were being glossed over or written off while the club was dealing with Kyrie Irving’s absence, injuries and the like.

“I’m like, we shouldn’t be losing some of these games that we lost, regardless of who’s on the floor. I was more so worried about how we’re approaching every day as a basketball team, and I felt like we could have fought through a lot of the stuff that I felt held us back, and championship teams do that.”

He didn’t just stop at “championship teams,” though. Durant had a particular team in mind when talking about what the Nets should aspire to on the court.

“You’ve seen it. Steph Curry and the Warriors, he was injured going into the playoffs. The team still, you know, fought and won games,” Durant said, while also namechecking Luka Doncic and the Mavs. “I felt like we had enough talent to do that, and that’s what wrote some doubt in my mind is that when adversity hit… can we keep pushing through it?”

Warriors Stars Discussed Bringing KD Back to the Bay

If Durant wants to play on a team like the Warriors, the best spot for him may just be — the Warriors. Of course, a reunion between the two sides is, was and continues to be an unlikely scenario. That’s not to say, though, that Golden State’s players and decision-makers didn’t mull over the possibility when KD asked out of Brooklyn.

“Hell, yeah!” Curry told Rolling Stone earlier this month when asked if the Dubs would consider rekindling that old flame.

“There was a conversation internally amongst us about ‘If he was available, would you?’ Every team has those conversations, and obviously in our situation, they’re gonna call me and ask me, ‘How do you feel about it?’”

In the end, though, he’s happy to be playing with the people he just won a title with.

“…You have to think: ‘What does [a KD trade] actually mean? What does it look like?’ You tell me I’m playing with [current co-stars Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green], I’m like, ‘Hell, yeah!’”