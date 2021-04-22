Kevin Durant Revives Warriors Drama by Liking Tweet Slamming Steph Curry

It’s been close to two years since Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors, but the drama of his departure was renewed this week thanks to a slip of the Twitter finger.

There has long been speculation about Durant’s departure and whether tensions with Steph Curry may have played a role. While all parties have denied any overt bad blood, some potential animosity appears to have surfaced this week.

Durant Likes Tweet Slamming Former Teammate

The tweet that sparked the incident seemed unremarkable at the time it was posted, just a fan sounding off on Curry and their belief that it was really Durant who fueled their Warriors team. The tweet claimed that Curry needed “another MVP and 3 all stars to get the job done” in Golden State. It garnered little attention, until getting one very prominent like.

As Jerry Trotta of Fansided’s Noting but Nets wrote, Durant clicked like on the tweet using his official account. Though he unliked it in quick order, it was long enough that the initial tweet author took notice and many called out Durant for what they saw as a dig at his former teammate. As Trotta noted, it was still not clear if it was even an intentional like from Durant, however.

It’s worth noting that Durant swiftly unliked the tweet, indicating that it might have been an honest mistake. Given his past, however, we also wouldn’t put it past him to be this engulfed in the depths of NBA Twitter and forgetting to log out of his account and into one of his alleged burners.

Kevin Durant forgot to switch burners again 😭 pic.twitter.com/QvPJSbnDPa — 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩¹³🎡 (@thehurryupnba) April 21, 2021

There has been much attention paid to Durant’s time in Golden State and the controversial decision to bolt the Oklahoma City Thunder to join an already powerhouse Warriors. After his departure in 2019, Durant spoke openly about how he never quite fit in with the team’s core.

“I came in there wanting to be part of a group, wanting to be part of a family, and definitely felt accepted,” Durant told the Wall Street Journal. “But I’ll never be one of those guys. I didn’t get drafted there.… Steph Curry, obviously drafted there. Andre Iguodala, won the first Finals, first championship. Klay Thompson, drafted there. Draymond Green, drafted there. And the rest of the guys kind of rehabilitated their careers there.”

Durant Accused of Shading Curry Again

This marked the second time in a matter of days that Durant was accused of slipping a dig at his former teammate on Twitter. When Curry made headlines for hitting an off-balance, left-handed three-pointer after being fouled, Durant shared his reaction on Twitter, calling it “ridiculous.”

What a ridiculous And-1 lmao — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 18, 2021

But some fans believed that the incredulous response from Durant was throwing a bit of shade at Curry rather than recognizing the amazing nature of the shot.

“I just think that Kevin accomplished here, everything he set out to. He reached the point in his career where he wanted something different. Simple as that.” “Yeah, there were details in there and then some drama and all that but that’s just life.” – Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/4V1yuIxi2A — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 17, 2020

In the past, some prominent members of the Warriors organization have thrown cold water on rumors that there was animosity between himself and Durant. Head coach Steve Kerr said that Durant’s decision to leave and join the Brooklyn Nets was more about moving on to the next chapter of his basketball career than a response to any tensions with Curry.

