Warriors Teammate Sends Message on Andrew Wiggins After 2-Month Absence

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins logged 38 minutes in the team’s Game 4 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday afternoon. The total was the second-highest since his return to play in Game 1, after missing nearly two months to be with his father as he battled a serious medical issue.

Following the 126-125 win, his teammate, Kevon Looney, told the media he hasn’t be surprised with Wiggins’ ability to hop right back into the lineup, without any sign of rust or fatigue.

“No, Wiggs is a super-athlete, super-human type of dude,” Looney said laughing via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s the type of guy who doesn’t really miss games. A guy who can just roll out of bed and can probably do an East Bay or 360 windmill. So it didn’t shock me that [he was in shape]. He really takes care of his body, he watches what he eats, he does all the small things so it didn’t surprise me when he came back and was already in tip-top shape and he’s ready to step right in and play high-level basketball.”

The Canadian forward scored an efficient 18 points in the Game 4 win, knocking down 7-of-12 attempts from the floor and 1-of-2 from deep. He also secured 8 rebounds, blocked 4 shots, dished 3 assists, and tallied 2 steals.

As for Looney, he did what he does best, hitting the glass and grabbing 14 rebounds against Sacramento.

Steph Curry Discusses Timeout Blunder in Warriors Win

Golden State’s crucial Game 4 victory was nearly a tragic loss. A missed Harrison Barnes 3-point attempt with the game on the line saved star guard Stephen Curry a huge headache.

Curry had helped the Kings get back into a game that looked to be over, with the Warriors up five points with the ball and just 42.4 seconds the play. The 35-year-old then called a timeout that his team didn’t have, resulting in a turnover and a technical free throw for Sacramento.

After the nailbiter, Curry explained that he’d been confused about the timeout situation.

“I knew we challenged but I didn’t realize when we lost the challenge that we didn’t have any timeouts left,” Curry confessed, via House of Highlights.

He added that he actually thought he’d made “the smartest play in the world,” avoiding a trap from the Kings.

“I ain’t gonna lie — I thought it was the smartest play in the world. When I got the ball, turned around, saw a trap, I realized there were no real outlets,” Curry said of the play. “Instead of turning it over, [calling a timeout] is kind of the heady play but it turned out not to be. I looked over at the bench and everybody was shaking their head…Thankfully, we came away with the win, but good learning lesson on how important all those details are… knowing timeouts, knowing the situation. It was just an unfortunate sequence right there.”

Warriors’ Steve Kerr Claims Blame in Stephen Curry’s Confusion

Golden State’s head coach, Steve Kerr, was sure to have Curry’s back when discussing the incident with the media.

“As we’re exiting the huddle, that’s on me. I gotta remind the guys we’re out of timeouts,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I didn’t say that, and so Steph wasn’t aware. so that’s on me for not making that clear. And then on that play we had all four of the other guys running to the other end and they hit Steph in the backcourt, we didn’t have a trail man. We gotta handle the pressure better late game, take care of the ball. The timeout is 100% on me.”