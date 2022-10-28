Warriors SG Klay Thompson Calls Out Barkley Over Disparaging Comments

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has had a rough three years, and he doesn’t appreciate his NBA colleagues piling on as he continues to fight his way back to his previous form.

Thompson spoke directly to some of the criticism he has faced since returning to regular action during the middle of last season and into this one, even after helping the Dubs capture their fourth championship title over the last eight years.

Thompson’s comments came following Golden State’s victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night, October 27.

Klay was hurt by Charles Barkley's comments about him not being the same player he was before the injuries pic.twitter.com/8Rq2CmbeRf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2022

“I got one thing to say. So it hurts when someone like Charles Barkley, with the platform he has, says you’re not the same player prior to the injuries you had. It’s like, ‘No duh, man,'” Thompson said. “I tore my ACL and achilles in consecutive years and still helped a team win a championship. It hurt hearing that because, I mean, I put so much freakin’ effort to get back to this point. It’s hard to even put into words what I had to do to be the player I am today.”

While Thompson admitted he has still got a long way to go before returning to the player he once was, he implored critics like Barkley to give him the appropriate amount of time to get there. Thompson then went on to guarantee a quality year for himself in the 2022-23 campaign.

“To play 57 games in three years, give me some freakin’ time to get that back. And to just hear someone say, ‘Oh he’s not the same as he was prior to the injuries,’ I don’t know, it just hurt my heart to hear that,” Thompson continued. “But you know what? I’m gonna internalize that and it’s going to be fuel for me to be even better. I’m very proud of what we accomplished last year, and I feel like I was a huge part of it. I’m not gonna let these injuries be a crutch for me. I’m just gonna keep going and I’m going to have a great year. Bet on that.”

It was not Barkley’s first dustup with a prominent Warriors player, as he and Draymond Green have frequently gone back and forth over the years, even despite sharing the TNT stage at times as Green prepares for a post-career foray into media.

Thompson’s Emotions Have Bubbled Over Early in Warriors’ Season

While Thompson has the right to demand nuance and respect from pundits like Barkley, the Golden State star is also the first to admit that his emotions have bubbled to the surface more frequently early in this season than perhaps at any past point in his career.

No example highlights that better than Thompson’s ejection against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, October 25. Referees threw Thompson out during the second half of the game after he received two technicals stemming from an ongoing altercation with Suns’ shooting guard Devin Booker.

“I mean, first ejection in my career. Didn’t go into the game planning on that but it happened, and sometimes our emotions get the best of us,” Thompson told reporters Thursday night. “Just a couple guys going at it. He was actually one of the first people to text me when I tore my achilles and said, ‘The shooting guard battle won’t be the same.’ So I got a lot of respect for him. When he did that, that meant a lot to me. I mean, stuff happens in this league. We leave it on the floor.”

Thompson Frustrated by Minutes Restriction in Golden State

Thompson produced his worst game of the season against the Suns, scoring just two points on 1-for-8 shooting in 19 minutes of play. He added two assists and one block, failing to make a 3-point shot despite five attempts from deep.

While his performance Tuesday night against a premier Western Conference opponent likely factored into his frustration, unrest over coming back from the injuries and now a minutes restriction also probably contributed to the first ejection of Thompson’s career.

The Warriors’ training staff has held Thompson to fewer than 30 minutes played in every game this season, though his nightly minutes have climbed with each consecutive outing — save for the contest against the Suns, which was cut short by his early exit.

Thompson is shooting just 34.4% from the field and 31% from the 3-point line through five appearances, averaging 12.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 23.6 minutes played per game. The Dubs’ shooting guard spoke to his minutes restriction Tuesday prior to taking the court against the Suns.

“I’m still playing 25 minutes, 26 minutes tonight. Although it’s not my usual 30-35, it’s still something to work with,” Thompson said. “I’m not gonna worry about made shots or statistics. I’m just gonna go out there and play hard and be a two-way impactful player.”

“I know the big shooting nights will come as long as I just stay the course and stay patient and trust our training staff to let me go when I need to,” he continued. “I was in this same formula last year and it led to a championship. I can get frustrated all I want, but I trust our staff. They know what they’re doing.”

The Warriors (3-2) next take the floor on the road against the Charlotte Hornets Saturday night.