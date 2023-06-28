Klay Thompson Airs Feelings on Chris Paul Trade to Warriors

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors have faced off against the team’s newest addition, Chris Paul, in 18 total playoff games. Golden State met Paul’s Los Angeles Clippers team in 2014, then his Houston Rockets in 2018 and 2019.

After countless battles, it’ll be a bit strange to see Thompson and Paul take the floor together for the Warriors.

During a recent interview with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Golden State’s No. 11 spoke about what it’ll be like playing alongside a player that he’s had numerous postseason battles against.

“Any time you get to play with a player who is one of the best of your generation it’s an honor,” Thompson told Slater. “It’s a little weird because we’ve had so many battles in the past with Chris, and he’s led so many teams that nearly knocked us off or did knock us off all the way back in 2014. I think he’s just going to add such a calming presence and leadership component that we need. I know Steph and him have a long history together being both from North Carolina. For me, it’s going to be a smooth transition playing with such a passer and playmaker, I’m just excited.”

The Warriors landed Paul in a trade where they sent out Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, a protected 2023 first-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick to the Washington Wizards. As part of the deal, Golden State also received the No. 57 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft — which was used to draft Trayce Jackson-Davis — in exchange for Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Steve Kerr Discusses Warriors Chris Paul Trade

Thompson’s excitement regarding the addition of Paul was something that head coach Steve Kerr echoed when discussing the deal.

Kerr opened up about the deal during an interview with The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami, explaining that it was tough to see Poole go, but the move is ultimately “a very positive shift.”

“We’re going to be a lot different. The last thing I’m going to do is say anything about a team that just won a championship a year ago and then fought through a difficult season. Made a helluva run at the end of this year. I’ve loved this group that we’ve had the last couple years,” Kerr told Kawakami. “But the biggest point is that we sensed we needed a shift. Didn’t mean we needed an overhaul, but we needed a shift of some sort. I think everybody in the organization sensed that. And it feels like we’ve made a pretty significant shift without giving up our identity and our sense of who we are as a team. I think, all in all, it’s a very positive shift.”

Chris Paul Is Grateful for Warriors Trade

As far as Paul’s feelings about the move go, he seems excited to be joining a team with such great players. He voiced those feelings during a recent interview with Lindsay Czarniak, shouting out his new teammates in the process.

“I’m excited, I’m grateful like I said,” Paul said of his reaction to the trade. “To get an opportunity to play with that core group of players: Steph, Klay, Draymond, Looney, Wiggs, all of them, play for Steve … So, I definitely want to get on the phone and talk to those guys and whatnot and see what’s what.”