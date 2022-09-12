Warriors’ Klay Thompson Goes Full-On Supernova in Viral Clip [WATCH]

Klay Thompson’s return from a two-plus year absence was storybook material on its own; the fact the he helped the Golden State Warriors capture their fourth NBA championship in eight years takes the tale to a whole other level. And that’s before considering what he was able to do on the hardwood as an individual.

Any expectations Dub Nation may have had for Thompson in his comeback bid were undoubtedly exceeded. Despite the incredible amount of time that had passed since his last taste of action, the five-time All-Star was somehow able to re-emerge as a 20-point scorer and a 38.5% three-point shooter.

For some, that would probably be enough to find contentment, but Thompson is a different kind of animal.

Before the Warriors’ Finals run was complete, Thompson was already plotting his workout path in an effort to return bigger and better than ever in 2022-23. And, from the looks of it, his hard work is paying off.

Klay Hits Bucket After Bucket in Workout Clip

Over the weekend, Charlie Torres — one of the trainers who has been in Klay’s corner in recent years — took to Instagram (along with Swish Cultures) to post video footage of one of the Warriors star’s recent workouts. And to say that it wetted the appetite for the Dubs-starved masses would be an understatement.

Donning the red, white and blue of USA Basketball, Thompson could be seen knocking down several jumpers in a row in the clip, most of which were corner threes. That’s apparently just a small taste of what the baller was able to accomplish, though.

In the post’s caption, it was revealed that Thompson hit 22 consecutive shots at one point during the workout, was 11-for-11 from both sides and only missed a combined 15 shots over the course of the 70-minute session.

While NBA-level ballers making shots is hardly breaking news — this writer has seen people like retired Jazz/Kings center Greg Ostertag hit 8-10 triples in a row on more than one occasion — all signs point to Thompson coming back with a vengeance next season.

2022-23 Could Be the Year of Klay

It was another of Thompson’s trainers, Ben Bruno, who revealed that the sharpshooter was preparing to make the most of his summer before the Dubs had even secured the chip. In a July IG update, Bruno shared a screen capture of the following text message, which was sent to him by Thompson before the Finals:

“Hey man. I rented a spot in Beverly Hills from mid-July to mid-September,” the Warriors wing texted. “Now that I’m back healthy we gotta get on a good workout schedule for the summer again like it’s 2018.”

So, with just a few, short weeks remaining until training camp gets underway, he’s very clearly getting work done in the weight room as well as on the hardwood. And considering what he was able to accomplish last season after a pair of major injuries, big things could be on the horizon in ’22-23.

In other words. it looks like the Splash Bros. are finally back in effect.