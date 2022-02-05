Klay Thompson Dishes on Warriors’ Biggest Need at the Deadline

As of this writing, the Golden State Warriors have five days to decide who they are at the NBA trade deadline. Do they see themselves as needing a stone-cold big or another difference-maker to solidify their contender status? Or, does GM Bob Myers think they’ve cracked the code as constituted.

This much is certain — the Warriors are, at absolute least, a very, VERY good basketball team right now. However, they still have at least one spot they could shore up and a myriad of young, intriguing pieces to help facilitate the filling.

Namely, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

Opinions differ on how hard the Warriors should be working the phones ahead of the deadline. For his part, Myers has indicated that there’s no urgency to make a big splash. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson just served up his opinion on what the Warriors could use.

In the wake of the Warriors’ Thursday night win over the Sacramento Kings, Thompson was probed for his thoughts on the forthcoming trade deadline during his postgame media availability. The brief exchange was an instant classic.

“Would you like to see the Warriors do anything at the trade deadline? Is there anything that you guys need? Do you need a big man?” he was asked, which prompted the following response:

“Maybe a new washing machine.”

Comedy gold, my friends.

Clearly, Klay is in the camp that believes that Golden State already has a title-worthy mix. His joke hearkens back to more candid statements made by his All-Star teammate, Draymond Green, during his first post-injury presser earlier that day.

“We have a great team, we believe in our team, we have found a great mix of youth and experience and we’re executing it,” Green opined. “So, I don’t think — and it’s not my role and not my job — but I can’t see [a trade] happening and, if it does, I’d be shocked.”

Otto & Iggy Nearing Their Returns?

Although the injuries to Green and Wiseman are drawing the most ink, they’re not the only key players who have been sidelined recently.

Due to left hip soreness, Andre Iguodala hasn’t appeared in a game for the Dubs since a January 20 loss to the Pacers. Meanwhile, Otto Porter Jr, who started in nine games for the Warriors last month, has missed Golden State’s last three contests as a result of lower back tightness and left foot injury management.

However, a new report from The Athletic’s Anthony Slater has indicated that the duo could be back on the hardwood sooner rather than later.

“Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter practiced today,” he tweeted. “Both will go on the road trip and seem to be trending toward returning on Monday vs Thunder. Nemanja Bjelica didn’t practice and will miss the OKC/Utah games.”

