Insider Reveals Warriors’ Trade Deadline Plan for Draymond Green, Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors will live and die with their dynastic trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on Wednesday, January 31, on “SportsCenter” that the Warriors have no interest in moving Green or Thompson before the trade deadline.

The NBA insider added, “The Warriors could look into trading Chris Paul, who is on an expiring contract, or Andrew Wiggins, who has had a difficult season with the team.”

The Warriors have already explored trading Wiggins in the past weeks. But they did not find a return that they liked, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“The Warriors have fielded player-for-player offers for Wiggins, according to team and league sources. They wouldn’t have to attach a draft pick to get off his deal.

But nothing has made them jump. Wiggins has upped his production and activity lately. He’s back in their starting and closing lineup, able finally to play next to Kuminga (a huge factor in his future) because of Green’s return as the starting center,” Slater wrote on January 30.

Wiggins had since thrived since Green returned to the lineup.

Over his last five games, Wiggins averaged 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 61.1% from the field and 43.8% from the 3-point line.

Meanwhile, Paul has been cleared to begin light on-court individual workouts with a splint on his hand, the Warriors announced on Tuesday night, January 30, before they beat the Philadelphia 76ers.

Paul will be re-evaluated in two weeks, which falls on the week before the All-Star break.

Steph Curry Torn Between 49ers & Golf Buddies in Super Bowl

Curry would like to see the hometown team, the San Francisco 49ers, finally bring a Super Bowl title to The Bay in 30 years. But on the other side of the fence is his golf buddies from the Kansas Chiefs.

“Obviously, being here [in the Bay], you love to see the Niners get it done. I do love [Patrick] Mahomes and [Travis] Kelce. We played golf this summer. I see them in Tahoe every year so we have a pretty good relationship in my house. So this is a win-win kind of vibe, but obviously, [I pick] the hometown team.”

Steph reveals his rooting interest for the Super Bowl 👀 pic.twitter.com/JDRPr5cwTs — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2024

The 49ers haven’t won the Super Bowl since 1995.

Standing in their way are the “Golden State Warriors” of the present-day NFL.

The Chiefs have been building a dynasty in the NFL as the Warriors did over the last eight years. Led by Mahomes and Kelce, who are akin to Curry and Klay Thompson, the Chiefs are gunning for their third Super Bowl win over the last five years.

Stephen Curry Pleased with Jonathan Kuminga’s Growth

Jonathan Kuminga has given the Warriors the much-needed rim attacker who puts pressure on opposing defenses.

The third-year forward has scored 20 or more points over his last seven games, mostly on drives.

In their massive 119-107 win over the 76ers, Kuminga sealed the win with a driving layup off a Curry assist after Curry was double-teamed at the logo.

“Even without Klay [Thompson] tonight, who’s a spacer, you have to be aware of where [Kuminga] is,” Curry said Kuminga’s game-sealing layup. “Make the simple play and something good came out of it which was nice.”

Kuminga’s growth in those moments did not go unnoticed in Curry’s eyes.

“Maybe last year or a couple of months ago, it might have been a pump fake or trying to analyze the situation, and then by that time, the defense kind gets reset. Whatever the play is, whatever the look is, or the decision he made, is the right one. Just be aggressive,” Curry added.