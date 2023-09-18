New Details Emerge on Warriors-Klay Thompson Extension Talks

Klay Thompson‘s extension talks with the Golden State Warriors have already started, but it has been a slow process so far, according to ESPN’s senior reporter Ramona Shelburne.

“My understanding is that they have opened contract extension talks with Klay Thompson,” Shelburne said on the September 15 episode of “The Lowe Post” podcast. “They’ve exchanged proposals. There’s been no hurry to these discussions.”

In May, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Thompson is seeking a max contract with the Warriors. But his value has taken a hit following two major injuries — ACL and Achilles heel — that cost him and the Warriors two seasons of his prime years.

Thompson averaged 21.5 points on 40% 3-point shooting last season. But his numbers dipped in the playoffs (18.5 points on 37% shooting), which saw the Warriors exiting in the second round for the first time under coach Steve Kerr.

“I think the optionality goes both ways — not necessarily like he’s trying to leave but just the optionality [because] he didn’t have a great year last year, so it behooves him to have a great year this year and become more valuable,” Shelburne continued.

The Warriors could be looking at Thompson giving them a hometeam discount, similar to what Draymond Green did. The 33-year-old Green re-signed for four years worth $100 million, with a player option on the final season.

Shelburne believes the Warriors are looking at a similar length of deal regarding Thompson. A 3+1 deal will put Thompson in a parallel timeline with Stephen Curry and Green, the Warriors’ golden trio.

The only debate is the financial numbers in the wake of the new restrictive Collective Bargaining Agreement, which forced them to dump Jordan Poole‘s four-year, $120 million contract to give them more flexibility in retaining their core.

“The money is going to be the question and how that fits with the new CBA, the new restrictions that implies,” Shelburne said. “I know that the Warriors feel very strongly about keeping Klay Thompson and Draymond Green alongside Steph Curry, and it’s the Warriors who feel that way, but that place they arrived at is in strong consultation with Mr. Curry.”

Warriors Mull Over Adding Dwight Howard

The Warriors and eight-time All-Star center Dwight Howard are scheduled to meet this week to discuss potential fit with their win-now roster, according to The Athletic.

The 37-year-old Howard was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year but was out of the NBA last season after playing for the Lakers in the 2021-22 season. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game (60 appearances) for Los Angeles before playing in Taiwan’s T1 League last season after being left out in the NBA free agency.

2 Warriors Stars Exempted From NBA Resting Policy

The Warriors can apply to exempt Curry and Chris Paul from the new NBA Player Participation policy, which aims to curb stars’ load management.

According to ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks, “The NBA will allow pre-approved designated back-to-back allowances for players who are 35 years old on opening night or have career workloads of 34,000 regular-season minutes or 1,000 regular-season and playoff games combined.”

Under the new resting policy, a star is defined as any player who, in any of the prior three seasons, was selected to an All-NBA Team or an NBA All-Star team and the current season’s All-Star Game.

The Warriors currently have four players — Curry, Green, Paul and Andrew Wiggins recognized as stars.