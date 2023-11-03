Kings’ Defensive Specialist Reacts to Klay Thompson’s Game Winner

Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell stood no chance against the taller Klay Thompson.

The Golden State Warriors escaped with a 102-101 victory on Wednesday night on a Thompson banked shot with 0.2 seconds left.

KLAY THOMPSON FOR THE LEAD WITH 0.2 SECONDS LEFT 🔥pic.twitter.com/3THUg8NIqW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 2, 2023

“Honestly, I can’t do any better than that,” said the 6-foot-2 Mitchell of his defense against the 6-foot-6 Thompson’s game-winning jumper. “I’m not tall enough to block it, I just tried my hardest. He got to his spot, he’s just one of the greatest for a reason.”

It was the Warriors’ second straight win against the Kings this season, and their fourth consecutive win since their opening night loss to the Phoenix Suns.

“[The Warriors] are a good team,” Mitchell said. “I think we stayed neck-and-neck with them throughout the whole game. They had to make some changes because we were playing really good defensively, and offensively, we were getting into our stuff, we were getting good shots, but kudos to them.”

Mitchell and the Kings are still upbeat despite the loss. The reason? A healthy Warriors team scraped for the hard-earned victory with the Kings’ star De’Aaron Fox out with an ankle injury.

“Everygame we play them is a good game,” Mitchell said. “They end up making a big shot. We can live with those results, if they are dependent on a big shot, one of those shots they’re gonna miss.”

On the other hand, Thompson and the Warriors are in a good place unlike last season when they were a dreadful 11-30 on the road.

“Any time you hit a game-winner, you are going to feel on cloud nine,” Thompson told reporters after the win. “If someone isn’t, they are just lying to you. I feel amazing.”

Zion Williamson Pays Respect to Warriors

Before Mitchell complimented Thompson and the Warriors, it was Zion Williamson who paid his respect to the winningest NBA team for the last nine eight years.

“They played more physical than us and played faster than us,” Williamson said via NBA.com after the Warriors trounced them last October 30 for their first loss of the season. “I mean, championship culture and for them to do that to us on a second night of a back-to-back [schedule], that’s respect.”

The Warriors limited Williamson to 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting after averaging 23 points on 62% shooting.

Warriors Rookie Credits Chris Paul’s Leadership

Trayce Jackson-Davis only saw action for the last 0.2 seconds of the win against the Kings following his breakout game in New Orleans.

But Jackson-Davis’ length was put to great use in bothering the Kings’ final inbound play.

The 6-foot-9 rookie’s confidence soared after dropping 13 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks in 20 minutes — all career highs — against the Pelicans.

He credited Chris Paul, who embraced his role as the leader of the Warriors bench.

“Chris is like a pilot,” Jackson-Davis said after their 130-102 win over the Pelicans. “He’ll be calling for the play, calling for the ball screen when he is still at half-court. He makes the game really easy, just being able to dive and make plays off him. It’s great. Playing with Steph [Curry], having to go to the ball, being open for the short roll, and being able to make plays out of that, it makes your life a lot easier.”