Warriors All-Star Guard Has Unique Way of Attending Warriors Home Games

The Golden State Warriors All-Star and starting shooting guard Klay Thompson is certainly missed by his team. With him, they’re a potential NBA title contender and one of the better teams in the league overall.

Without him, they’re currently, a 16-15 team that is looking for their identity outside of their superstar guard and two-time MVP Steph Curry. Once Thompson is able to return next season, fully healthy, Golden State will be in a position to be their usual high-competing selves, or even better if they’re able to secure another high draft pick compliments of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, when Thompson is able to attend some of the Warriors’ home games he has a unique way of getting there according to one of the assistant coaches.

Thompson’s Wild Way of Attending Games

Over the years NBA players have been known to drive more fancy, sometimes high-end cars, or be driven by a chauffeur to their games. Some even take helicopters to avoid traffic and ensure they’d get there.

Yet, Thomspon has decided to put a twist on how he pulls up to the Chase Center for Golden State’s home games. Per Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown Thompson likes to ride the waves to attend the games as of late.

“He’s driven his boat to a couple of games,” Brown stated to KNBR-680 95.7’s The Game.

Yes, Thompson has a boat that he’ll drive to attend the games as of late.

“There’s a local restaurant slash bar right across from the Chase Center, The Ramp. Great place, eaten there a ton and Klay’s like, Mike you’ve got to hook me up with those people.”

“I’m like, why? Why? And he’s like, they have a boat dock in the back and that’s the perfect place for me to bring my boat to the game, get out, walk across the street and I’m at Chase Center getting ready to rock and roll.”